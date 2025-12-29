Barzal fined maximum for slashing in Islanders game

Center penalized for actions against Blue Jackets forward Marchment

Barzal_NYI_close-view

© Rich Graessle/NHLI

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slashing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment during NHL Game No. 603 in Columbus on Sunday, Dec. 28, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 1:34 of the second period. Barzal was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

