Tkachuk practices with Panthers, still no timeline for return

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk practiced with the Florida Panthers for the first time this season on Sunday.

The 28-year-old forward continues to work his way back from surgery to repair torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia on Aug. 22. Tkachuk, who wore a noncontact jersey, resumed skating in November, when he said his recovery time was month to month.

“Felt good,” he said while walking back to the Panthers locker room. “Better than I thought it would, actually.’’

There has been speculation Tkachuk could make his return this week, allowing him to play in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). However, Florida coach Paul Maurice made that sound unlikely.

“There are a whole bunch of things he has to get through and the question is, is there enough time?’” Maurice said. “He might be healthy enough or close to it that he could play. But we’re not guessing on this. There are numbers he has to hit.

“It has been six months since he has played in a hockey game. As much as we like the spectacle of it, as much as we would love him to be a part of it, it would be great for the game to see him out there. But the Florida Panthers need him healthy and need him for the rest of the year.

“It’s really not my decision, and it should not be. Doctors will inform the player, and the player and doctors make the decision.”

Tkachuk may not be ready for the Winter Classic, but returning in January seems like a legitimate possibility. That would give him enough time to get ready to represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February after Tkachuk was named to the preliminary roster in June.

Still, Maurice was thrilled to have Tkachuk back on the ice with teammates. The Panthers are also without captain Aleksander Barkov, who had knee surgery after being injured early in training camp and is expected to be out for at least the remainder of the regular season. Forwards Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) and Cole Schwindt (broken arm), and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), and are also each out long term.

Tkachuk was injured last season playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He missed the final 25 games of the regular season but returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he tied for the Panthers lead with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 23 games, helping them win their second straight championship. He had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 regular-season games.

“His hands haven’t changed,” Maurice said of Tkachuk. “You forget about these guys because they have been out so long, then they get up and down the ice. He hasn’t practiced in five, six months, and he moved all right.

“Just his engagement with the players, you know they are special players. Just great to see him skate.”

Tkachuk participated in all the drills at practice, which was well attended. Forwards Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky did not participate for Florida (20-15-2), which hosts the Washington Capitals on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, TVAS).

“It was awesome and it was exciting,” defenseman Seth Jones said. “He gives a little boost. There is an excitement he could be back in our lineup every day again. He did not miss a beat.”

