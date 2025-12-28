Tkachuk practices with Panthers, still no timeline for return

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk practiced with the Florida Panthers for the first time this season on Sunday.

The 28-year-old forward continues to work his way back from surgery to repair torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia on Aug. 22. Tkachuk, who wore a noncontact jersey, resumed skating in November, when he said his recovery time was month to month.

“Felt good,” he said while walking back to the Panthers locker room. “Better than I thought it would, actually.’’

There has been speculation Tkachuk could make his return this week, allowing him to play in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). However, Florida coach Paul Maurice made that sound unlikely.

“There are a whole bunch of things he has to get through and the question is, is there enough time?’” Maurice said. “He might be healthy enough or close to it that he could play. But we’re not guessing on this. There are numbers he has to hit.

“It has been six months since he has played in a hockey game. As much as we like the spectacle of it, as much as we would love him to be a part of it, it would be great for the game to see him out there. But the Florida Panthers need him healthy and need him for the rest of the year.

“It’s really not my decision, and it should not be. Doctors will inform the player, and the player and doctors make the decision.”