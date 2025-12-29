NHL Status Report: Vejmelka placed on injured reserve by Mammoth

St. Louis Blues

Pius Suter (ankle) will be reevaluated in four weeks after he was injured during a 3-2 win against the Predators on Saturday. The forward has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) on 37 games this season, his first with the Blues. St. Louis hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B). "Just his steady influence of being in position," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said on what the team will miss. "Penalty kill, he's excellent at. Defensively, as a low center or wing, he's always in the right spot. He had a high ankle sprain and defensively he went out there, it says a lot about him and his pain tolerance and he still made a great defensive play, chipped the puck out but barely could skate to the bench to get a change. We're going to miss him."