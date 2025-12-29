Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Vejmelka placed on injured reserve by Mammoth
Suter has ankle injury, will be reevaluated in 4 weeks by Blues; Dahlin rejoins Sabres
Utah Mammoth
Karel Vejmelka was placed on injured reserve by the Mammoth on Monday with an upper-body injury retroactive to Dec. 23, the same day the goalie was a late scratch for a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Vejmelka is 16-10-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 29 games this season. Goalie Matt Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League and is expected to back up Vitek Vanecek against the Nashville Predators on Monday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16).
St. Louis Blues
Pius Suter (ankle) will be reevaluated in four weeks after he was injured during a 3-2 win against the Predators on Saturday. The forward has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) on 37 games this season, his first with the Blues. St. Louis hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B). "Just his steady influence of being in position," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said on what the team will miss. "Penalty kill, he's excellent at. Defensively, as a low center or wing, he's always in the right spot. He had a high ankle sprain and defensively he went out there, it says a lot about him and his pain tolerance and he still made a great defensive play, chipped the puck out but barely could skate to the bench to get a change. We're going to miss him."
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin has rejoined the Sabres and is expected to play against the Blues on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B). The defenseman and Buffalo captain remained in Sweden during the holiday break to be with his fiancee, who is recovering from a heart transplant. Dahlin has 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 33 games while averaging a team-high 24:09 of ice time per game. The Sabres (19-14-4) have won eight in a row.
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark has taken a leave of absence from the Senators for personal reasons, general manager Steve Staios announced Sunday. The 32-year-old goalie has played 28 games this season and is 14-8-5 with a 2.95 GAA and an .881 save percentage. "Linus has the full support of our organization during this time," Staios said. "Out of respect to Linus, we will not be making any further comments." Ottawa recalled goalie Hunter Shepard from Belleville of the AHL ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH). … Forward Shane Pinto will be a game-time decision; he has not played since Dec. 4 because of a lower-body injury. Pinto has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 27 games this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Josh Morrissey is expected to play against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime). The defenseman was listed as day to day and did not practice Sunday. He was injured on a hit from Joel Eriksson Ek during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Morrissey scored in the game and played 24:35; he has 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 36 games this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Evans will be out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, the Canadiens announced Saturday. The forward was injured in a collision with Justin Brazeau in the first period of a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20. Evans has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 34 games for Montreal.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak could each return during a three-game road trip that begins at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. McDonagh has been out since Dec. 22 with an undisclosed injury. Cernak, who was on the ice for the morning skate prior to a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, has been out since Nov. 22 because of an undisclosed injury.