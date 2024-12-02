United States final projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

The international tournament is about three months away, but the full rosters for each nation will be announced Dec. 4. The rosters for Finland and Sweden will be announced during a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally. ESPN will also announce the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden during the 2 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter. At 6:30 p.m. ET, the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pre-game shows on Sportsnet and TNT leading into doubleheaders on each network.

Before that happens, NHL.com wanted to take an updated look at what each roster could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

NHL staff writers Amalie Benjamin, Mike G. Morreale and Dan Rosen unveiled their original United States roster in February, an updated one in July and one last month. With the official rosters being announced Dec. 4, Benjamin, Morreale and Rosen take a final shot at it now with some changes.

Six players (marked by an asterisk) were named to the roster in June by their hockey federations.

Here is the United States projected roster (listed alphabetically by position):