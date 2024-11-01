United States projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

The international tournament is about three months away with tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com. With the NHL season off and running, NHL.com wanted to take an updated look at what the rosters for each country could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

NHL staff writers Amalie Benjamin, Mike G. Morreale and Dan Rosen unveiled their original United States roster in February and an updated one in July. With the official rosters being announced in about a month, Benjamin, Morreale and Rosen take another shot at it now with some changes. Also, six players (marked by an asterisk) were named to the roster last month by their hockey federations.

Here is the United States projected roster (listed alphabetically by position):

Forwards (13)

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights*

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Clayton Keller, Utah Hockey Club

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs*

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers*

The voting this time around was fairly similar to the last time we did this with one change: Kreider edged Rangers teammate Vincent Trocheck by a tiebreaker when was named on two of the three ballots submitted for this process and Trocheck was on one. The question really becomes about value. Kreider's is in front of the net on the power play. Trocheck's is as a two-way center who wins face-offs. Kreider is a left-handed shooter. Trocheck is a righty, but he might be able to edge Larkin or Kreider could edge Miller and both Rangers forwards make it. Matthews, Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk were already named to the team, so they're locks. Brady Tkachuk, Guentzel and Robertson should be on the team as left wings. Kreider is at left wing too. His presence on the power play could be key. Jack Hughes is an obvious candidate to be a center. It could be Trocheck, Larkin or Miller as the fourth center. Matthew Tkachuk, Caufield, Keller and Connor all could play right wing, but don't sleep on Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), Alex Tuch (Buffalo Sabres) and Brock Boeser (Canucks) as potential candidates on the right, and Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild) as an option at left wing. There's still time and Team USA has a lot of options. It's exactly what you want. -- Rosen