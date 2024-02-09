United States projected U.S. roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be held next February, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament.

A total of seven games will be played during a nine-day period from Feb. 12-20, along with two practice days, Feb. 10-11, and will be held in two yet-to-be named North American cities, one in Canada and one in the United States.

Though the international tournament is more than a year away, NHL.com wanted to get a jump on what the rosters for each country could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

Today, a look at the projected roster for Finland as picked by Dan Rosen, senior writer for NHL.com; Mike G. Morreale, NHL.com senior draft writer; and Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com staff writer:

Forwards

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings

The lineup is loaded. Heck, it could feature J.T. Miller, the fourth-leading scorer in the NHL at the All-Star break, playing in a bottom-six role. You want goals? This Team USA has them. There are five players who have 20 already this season, paced by Auston Matthews, who had 40 at the break and was on a 70-goal pace. Kyle Connor had 18 goals in 31 games. Playmakers? Miller was tied for fifth with 46 assists. Jack Hughes is one of the best playmakers in the business. His hands are elite. Some would say they’re sick, in a good way, of course. There are seven forwards averaging at least a point per game this season, led by Hughes’ 1.41. The Tkachuk brothers, Brady and Matthew, bring the skill and power to the group. Jason Robertson is still underrated, if that’s possible; all he does is score. The U.S. will be loaded up front. Good luck getting the puck away from this group. -- Rosen