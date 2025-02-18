U.S., Canada gearing up for intense rematch in 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON -- Canada calls it “our game.” The United States says it’s “our time.”

We’ll see.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is down to two.

With a 5-3 win against Finland at TD Garden on Monday afternoon, Canada clinched a spot in the championship game here Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The United States already had punched its ticket -- literally and figuratively -- with an emotional, physical 3-1 win against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

The Americans rested goalie Connor Hellebuyck, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and forwards Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk in a 2-1 loss to Sweden here Monday night. Forward Brady Tkachuk left with an injury, apparently as a precaution.

They wanted to be ready for the rematch.

Matthew Tkachuk told TNT he thinks the atmosphere will be even better in Boston than it was in Montreal.

“I give the fans up there credit,” he said. “It was incredible to play there. But I’m expecting the best environment I’ve ever played in on Thursday night. I’m so excited.”

Who isn’t?

“I think you’re going to see two really evenly matched teams go at it,” Canada coach Jon Cooper said. “The city of Boston will be treated to something special, I think, on Thursday.”

Canada has won nine of the 13 best-on-best tournaments ever played, including five of the past six and the past three in a row. Rogers posted ads all over Montreal featuring star center Connor McDavid and a message: “NOTRE ÉQUIPE. NOTRE SPORT.” English translation: “OUR TEAM. OUR GAME.”

The United States has won one best-on-best tournament, the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, defeating Canada 2-1 in a best-of-3 final. Forward Matthew Tkachuk said the Americans wanted to send their own message when they picked three fights with the Canadians in the first nine seconds Saturday: “It’s our time right now.”

“I didn’t hear him say that,” Canada goalie Jordan Binnington said. “But he’s trying to make some noise, which he likes to do, and we’re just going to stick to our job here and focus on one game at a time, one period at a time.”

This is a fitting matchup that has been building for a long time.

The United States failed to defeat Canada in the gold-medal game of the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. But hockey has been growing in the United States.