Matthew Tkachuk out for United States against Sweden with lower-body injury

BOSTON -- The United States will be without Matthew Tkachuk for its 4 Nations Face-Off game against Sweden at TD Garden on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) because of a lower-body injury.

The forward, who did not play the final 12:36 of the third period in an emotional 3-1 victory against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday, did not take part in the morning skate at Agganis Arena on Monday. The U.S. has clinched a spot in the final at TD Garden on Thursday, so there is nothing on the line for the U.S.

Sweden also could be out by puck drop; it will be eliminated if either Finland or Canada earns a regulation win in the earlier game Monday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“He's obviously a big part of this team, just the way he plays and his leadership,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews said. “Everything that he brings to the table. We’ve got a lot of guys that can fill in those spots, have a bigger impact, bigger role. It’s up to us to fill that void. He'll be a big loss tonight. He’s very vocal in the room and stuff like that.”