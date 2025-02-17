Matthew Tkachuk out for United States against Sweden with lower-body injury

Forward missed final 12:36 of win against Canada; Oettinger to start in goal

Matthew Tkachuk USA 4 Nations

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

BOSTON -- The United States will be without Matthew Tkachuk for its 4 Nations Face-Off game against Sweden at TD Garden on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) because of a lower-body injury.

The forward, who did not play the final 12:36 of the third period in an emotional 3-1 victory against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday, did not take part in the morning skate at Agganis Arena on Monday. The U.S. has clinched a spot in the final at TD Garden on Thursday, so there is nothing on the line for the U.S.

Sweden also could be out by puck drop; it will be eliminated if either Finland or Canada earns a regulation win in the earlier game Monday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“He's obviously a big part of this team, just the way he plays and his leadership,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews said. “Everything that he brings to the table. We’ve got a lot of guys that can fill in those spots, have a bigger impact, bigger role. It’s up to us to fill that void. He'll be a big loss tonight. He’s very vocal in the room and stuff like that.”

Sweden and USA set to battle in Monday's second 4 Nations Face-Off game

U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk said his brother, who was the focal point throughout the game Saturday, won’t miss the final. Matthew’s fight with Canada forward Brandon Hagel after the opening face-off set the tone for everything that followed. He had two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday.

“He’ll be good to go for Thursday,” Brady Tkachuk said. “Smart for him to rest up knowing that we’ll already be there Thursday, and he’ll be ready to go.”

Chris Kreider will make his 4 Nations debut in Matthew Tkachuk’s place Monday.

“I’m very excited,” Kreider said. "It’s been a lot of fun up to this point. Just looking to play hard and help the team win.”

Jake Oettinger will start in goal after Connor Hellebuyck played the first two games, and Jake Sanderson will replace Charlie McAvoy on defense.

Hellebuyck has allowed two goals on 47 shots (.957 save percentage) in wins against Finland and Canada. He is expected to start Thursday.

McAvoy, who plays for the Boston Bruins, averaged 19:36 of ice time during the first two games; he does not have a point and is a plus-1. His hit Saturday against Canada superstar Connor McDavid was credited as one of the turning points.

McAvoy missed seven games for the Bruins between Jan. 12-30 because of an upper-body injury.

