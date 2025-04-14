Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens unanimous pick to win Calder as rookie of year

"As a former goalie, I should probably go with the goalie but being on the East Coast and watching a lot of Montreal games, I think Hutson has to be the favorite with what he's done this year," said Jean-Francois Damphousse, NHL Central Scouting's Senior Eastern Scout. "To me, the way he creates offense is unique. When you start putting numbers in the range of the Cale Makar's and those type of guys, you're doing something pretty good."

Hutson is the first rookie defenseman with at least 60 points in a season since Detroit Red Wings Hockey Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom (1991-92) and he needs three assists to pass Larry Murphy (Los Angeles Kings, 1980-81) for most assists in a season by a rookie defenseman (60). Montreal has two regular-season games remaining.

"What's helped Lane become a contributor game-in, game-out since training camp is how he manages the risk that he takes," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "I think it's not easy for the players who have so much talent offensively because they feel they can make something out of nothing a lot of times since they trust their skill. The problem with that in the NHL is, when you get burned, the talent coming back on the other side winds up in the back of your net.

"When he does take risks, I think it's more calculated so it's not necessarily cheating, so he's going to keep learning that."

Hutson was named NHL Rookie of the Month for March after leading all first-year players with 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 14 games, marking the second time he's earned the Rookie of the Month honor (December).

He's in the 96th percentile in skating distance by NHL players at 270.67 miles, per NHL EDGE statistics. In 57 games since Dec. 1, Hutson is first among all NHL defensemen with 45 assists and third with 51 points, despite playing the 49th-most minutes (22:31).