Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Canadiens defenseman had 15 points in 14 games

Rookie-of-the-Month-March_2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who paced all rookies with 14 assists and 15 points in 14 games (1-14—15) to lift the Canadiens (34-30-9, 77 points) into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for March.

Hutson edged Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (5-9—14 in 16 GP), Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (3-10—13 in 15 GP), St. Louis Blues center Zack Bolduc (8-3—11 in 15 GP), and San Jose Sharks teammates Will Smith (4-7—11 in 13 GP) and Macklin Celebrini (3-8—11 in 13 GP) for the honor.

Hutson, who previously was named “Rookie of the Month” for December, joins Michkov (October and February) as a repeat winner this season. He is the first defenseman to earn the honor multiple times within the same campaign since Nicklas Lidstrom in 1991-92 (November and December w/ DET) and the first Canadiens player at any position with multiple “Rookie of the Month” recognitions in the same season since center Kjell Dahlin in 1985-86 (October and December).

Hutson, a second-round pick (62nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, became the first rookie defenseman with at least 14 assists in a single calendar month since Alexei Zhitnik in March 1993 (5‑14—19 in 14 GP w/ LAK). Only two other rookie blueliners since Zhitnik have compiled at least 15 points in a single calendar month: Cale Makar in November 2019 (7-9—16 in 14 GP w/ COL) and Quinn Hughes in February 2020 (2-13—15 in 13 GP w/ VAN).

Hutson additionally ranked among the top three March rookie skaters in total time on ice (1st; 327:08), average time on ice (1st; 23:22), power-play assists (1st; 6), power-play points (t-1st; 6), even-strength assists (3rd; 8), even-strength points (3rd; 9) and plus/minus (t-3rd; +7).

He found the score sheet in nine of his 14 March appearances, including five multi-assist/point performances and his second career three-assist game (March 30 at FLA). His 14 total multi-assist efforts in 2024-25 are tied for the second-most in a season by a rookie blueliner in NHL history, behind just Chris Chelios in 1984-85 (16 w/ MTL).

The 21-year-old Hutson tops all rookies, forwards and defensemen, with 5-54—59 through 73 overall contests in 2024-25. He also leads rookies in assists (54), total time on ice (1,651:16), average time on ice (22:37), even-strength assists (30), power-play assists (24) and power-play points (25).

Only two rookie defensemen in League history have accumulated more assists in a single campaign: Larry Murphy in 1980-81 (60 w/ LAK) and Chelios in 1984-85 (55 w/ MTL). Hutson also is one of 10 rookie blueliners in NHL history with at least 59 points in a season – and the first since Lidstrom in 1991-92 (11-49—60 w/ DET).

Lane Hutson in March

Date

Opponent

G

A

P

Result

March 1

at Buffalo

0

2

2

4-2 W

March 3

BUFFALO

0

2

2

4-3 OT W

March 6

at Edmonton

0

1

1

3-2 OT L

March 8

at Calgary

0

0

0

1-0 L

March 11

at Vancouver

0

0

0

4-2 W

March 12

at Seattle

0

2

2

5-4 OT L

March 15

FLORIDA

0

1

1

3-1 W

March 18

OTTAWA

1

0

1

6-3 W

March 20

at NY Islanders

0

0

0

4-3 OT L

March 22

COLORADO

0

0

0

5-4 SO L

March 25

at St. Louis

0

1

1

6-1 L

March 27

at Philadelphia

0

2

2

6-4 L

March 28

at Carolina

0

0

0

4-1 L

March 30

at Florida

0

3

3

4-2 W

Totals

 

1

14

15

6-4-4

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Eichel leads 3 Stars of the Month for March

Leonard joining Capitals during Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky 'dream come true'

Capitals at Bruins projected lineups

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out for Senators with upper-body injury

Snuggerud will make NHL debut with Blues against Red Wings

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blues host Red Wings seeking 10th straight win

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 1

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

L'Heureux scores in front of dad as family grieves loss of grandmother

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins

Johnston scores again, Stars defeat Kraken for 6th win in row

Flames rally in 3rd, defeat Avalanche in shootout

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL Central Scouting marks 50th anniversary of ranking, evaluating players

Burt talks entering ministry after hockey career, becoming author with NHL.com