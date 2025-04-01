Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who paced all rookies with 14 assists and 15 points in 14 games (1-14—15) to lift the Canadiens (34-30-9, 77 points) into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for March.

Hutson edged Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (5-9—14 in 16 GP), Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (3-10—13 in 15 GP), St. Louis Blues center Zack Bolduc (8-3—11 in 15 GP), and San Jose Sharks teammates Will Smith (4-7—11 in 13 GP) and Macklin Celebrini (3-8—11 in 13 GP) for the honor.

Hutson, who previously was named “Rookie of the Month” for December, joins Michkov (October and February) as a repeat winner this season. He is the first defenseman to earn the honor multiple times within the same campaign since Nicklas Lidstrom in 1991-92 (November and December w/ DET) and the first Canadiens player at any position with multiple “Rookie of the Month” recognitions in the same season since center Kjell Dahlin in 1985-86 (October and December).

Hutson, a second-round pick (62nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, became the first rookie defenseman with at least 14 assists in a single calendar month since Alexei Zhitnik in March 1993 (5‑14—19 in 14 GP w/ LAK). Only two other rookie blueliners since Zhitnik have compiled at least 15 points in a single calendar month: Cale Makar in November 2019 (7-9—16 in 14 GP w/ COL) and Quinn Hughes in February 2020 (2-13—15 in 13 GP w/ VAN).

Hutson additionally ranked among the top three March rookie skaters in total time on ice (1st; 327:08), average time on ice (1st; 23:22), power-play assists (1st; 6), power-play points (t-1st; 6), even-strength assists (3rd; 8), even-strength points (3rd; 9) and plus/minus (t-3rd; +7).

He found the score sheet in nine of his 14 March appearances, including five multi-assist/point performances and his second career three-assist game (March 30 at FLA). His 14 total multi-assist efforts in 2024-25 are tied for the second-most in a season by a rookie blueliner in NHL history, behind just Chris Chelios in 1984-85 (16 w/ MTL).

The 21-year-old Hutson tops all rookies, forwards and defensemen, with 5-54—59 through 73 overall contests in 2024-25. He also leads rookies in assists (54), total time on ice (1,651:16), average time on ice (22:37), even-strength assists (30), power-play assists (24) and power-play points (25).

Only two rookie defensemen in League history have accumulated more assists in a single campaign: Larry Murphy in 1980-81 (60 w/ LAK) and Chelios in 1984-85 (55 w/ MTL). Hutson also is one of 10 rookie blueliners in NHL history with at least 59 points in a season – and the first since Lidstrom in 1991-92 (11-49—60 w/ DET).