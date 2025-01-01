Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

Canadiens defenseman had 13 points in 14 games

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who shared the rookie lead with 13 points in 14 games (2-11—13), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for December.

Hutson edged San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (4-9—13 in 13 GP), Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (3-7—10 in 13 GP), Canadiens teammate Emil Heineman (4-5—9 in 14 GP) and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (4-1-1, 2.64 GAA, .905 SV%, 1 SO) for the honor.

Hutson also paced December rookies in assists (11), power-play assists (7), power-play points (7), average time on ice (21:18) and total time on ice (298:07). Only one rookie defenseman has recorded more assists or points for Montreal in a single calendar month: Chris Chelios, in both February 1985 (1‑14—15 in 12 GP) and December 1984 (1-13—14 in 15 GP).

Hutson found the score sheet in 10 of his 14 December appearances, producing two point streaks of five games: Dec. 1-9 (0-6—6) and Dec. 14-23 (2-5—7). The former extended his overall assist/point streak to seven contests (Nov. 27 – Dec. 9: 0-8—8), the longest by a rookie defenseman in franchise history ahead of Glen Harmon (Jan. 9-19, 1943: 2-5—7 in 6 GP) and Chelios (Dec. 16-27, 1984: 1-8—9 in 6 GP and March 1-14, 1985: 3-6—9 in 6 GP).

The 20-year-old Hutson, a second-round pick (62nd overall) from the 2022 NHL Draft, places third among rookies – behind only Michkov (12-17—29 in 36 GP) and Celebrini (12-15—27 in 28 GP) – with 2-24—26 through 37 total contests this season. He also ranks among the top rookies in assists (1st; 24), power-play assists (1st; 11), blocked shots (1st; 47), takeaways (1st; 17), average time on ice (1st; 22:26), total time on ice (1st; 830:10), power-play points (2nd; 11) and shots on goal (t-11th; 42).

Hutson follows Michkov (October: 4-5—9 in 11 GP) and Celebrini (November: 7-5—12 in 14 GP) as a “Rookie of the Month” winner in 2024-25. He is the first Canadiens player to receive the honor since current teammate Cole Caufield in March 2022 (7-8—15 in 15 GP).

Lane Hutson in December

Date

Opponent

G

A

P

Result

Dec. 1

at Boston

0

2

2

6-3 L

Dec. 3

NY ISLANDERS

0

1

1

2-1 OT W

Dec. 5

NASHVILLE

0

1

1

3-0 W

Dec. 7

WASHINGTON

0

1

1

4-2 L

Dec. 9

ANAHEIM

0

1

1

3-2 SO W

Dec. 12

PITTSBURGH

0

0

0

9-2 L

Dec. 14

at Winnipeg

1

0

1

4-2 L

Dec. 17

BUFFALO

0

2

2

6-1 W

Dec. 20

at Detroit

0

1

1

4-3 W

Dec. 21

DETROIT

0

2

2

5-1 W

Dec. 23

at Columbus

1

0

1

5-4 L

Dec. 28

at Florida

0

0

0

4-0 W

Dec. 29

at Tampa Bay

0

0

0

5-2 W

Dec. 31

at Vegas

0

0

0

3-2 W

Totals

 

2

11

13

9-5-0

