Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche choice for Hart as most valuable player

Nathan MacKinnon didn't play the last three games of the regular season because of a minor injury. Had he, maybe the Colorado Avalanche center would have won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's scoring leader for the first time in his career.

Instead, it again went to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who finished with 121 points to MacKinnon's 116 after topping MacKinnon 144-140 to win it last season.

"He would have won the scoring championship if it was a goal of his," former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau said.

MacKinnon has repeatedly said the only trophy he cares about is the Stanley Cup.

He said that before winning it in 2022, and certainly after he won the Hart Trophy voted as the League's most valuable player last season, more than a month after a six-game loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Second Round.

So, it makes sense that if MacKinnon were to hear he has been voted as NHL.com's favorite to win the Hart again this season, he probably would accept the compliment and quickly, as in one second later, move on to preparing to play the Stars in the first round.

"I think he's energized and poised for perhaps a Conn Smythe and Cup run," TNT broadcaster and retired NHL goalie Brian Boucher said.