Michkov named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

Flyers forward had 10 points in 7 games

Matvei Michkov ROTM
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK (March 1, 2025) – Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov, who topped all rookies with five goals and 10 points in seven games (5-5—10), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for February.

Michkov edged Dallas Stars center Mavrik Bourque (3-3—6 in 7 GP), Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (2-4—6 in 9 GP), Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar (1-5—6 in 8 GP) and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (2-3—5 in 6 GP) for the honor.

Michkov – who previously was named “Rookie of the Month” for October – also led or co-led February rookies in assists (5), shots on goals (27), even-strength goals (4), even-strength assists (5), even-strength points (9) and plus/minus (+5).

The No. 7 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft registered four multi-point performances in his seven outings, collecting eight of his 10 total points during a three-game stretch after the League returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break (Feb. 22-27: 3-5—8). He became the seventh different Flyers rookie to accumulate at least eight points within three contests and the first to do so since Eric Lindros from Nov. 12-15, 1992 (5-3—8 in 3 GP).

The 20-year-old Michkov paces NHL rookies with 19-25—44 through 58 total appearances this season. He also ranks among the 2024-25 rookie leaders in goals (1st; 19), power-play goals (1st; 7), overtime goals (1st; 3), even-strength points (1st; 29), even-strength goals (t-1st; 12), assists (2nd; 25), even-strength assists (2nd; 17), power-play points (2nd; 15), power-play assists (t-2nd; 8), shots on goal (3rd; 131), time on ice (3rd; 928:08) and game-winning goals (t-5th; 3).

Matvei Michkov in February

Date
Opponent
G
A
P
Result
Feb. 2
at Colorado
0
0
0
2-0 L
Feb. 4
at Utah
0
0
0
3-2 OT L
Feb. 6
WASHINGTON
2
0
2
4-3 L
Feb. 8
PITTSBURGH
0
0
0
3-2 W
Feb. 22
EDMONTON
1
2
3
6-3 W
Feb. 25
PITTSBURGH
0
2
2
6-1 W
Feb. 27
at Pittsburgh
2
1
3
5-4 OT L
Totals
5
5
10
3-2-2

