Celebrini named NHL Rookie of the Month for November

Sharks center had 12 points in 14 games

Celebrini ROTM

© NHL P

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, who led all rookies in goals (7), points (12), game-winning goals (t-3) and shots on goal (45) across 14 appearances, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November.

Celebrini edged Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (5-2-1, 2.23 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO), Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (5-5—10 in 12 GP), Sharks teammate Will Smith (3-6—9 in 13 GP), New York Islanders right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (2-6—8 in 15 GP) and Florida Panthers right wing Mackie Samoskevich (4-3—7 in 11 GP) for the honor.

Celebrini, who returned from a 12-game absence on Nov. 5, also ranked among the top November rookies in even-strength goals (1st; 6), even-strength points (1st; 10), face-off wins (1st; 105), face-offs taken (1st; 207), total time on ice (2nd; 279:31), average time on ice (3rd; 19:58) and assists (t 4th; 5).

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft recorded his first career multi-goal game on Nov. 7 vs. MIN (2-0—2). At 18 years, 147 days, he became the third player in franchise history to achieve the feat before his 19th birthday, joining Patrick Marleau (Nov. 18, 1997 vs. ANA) and Jeff Friesen (2x, most recently March 26, 1995 vs. LAK).

On Nov. 18 vs. DET, Celebrini (18 years, 158 days) became the third-youngest player in NHL history at the time of their first regular-season overtime goal, behind only Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days on Nov. 16, 2005) and Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days on Feb. 10, 2007).

Celebrini, who added game-winning goals on Nov. 25 vs. LAK (2-1—3) and Nov. 29 vs. SEA (1 1—2), finished the month on a four-game point streak (Nov. 25-30: 4-3—7). Through 15 total contests this season, he places among the leading rookies in points per game (1st; 0.93), game-winning goals (t 1st; 3), goals (2nd; 8), points (3rd; 14), shots on goal (3rd; 47), shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP; 4th; 17.0%) and assists (t-6th; 6).

Celebrini follows Michkov (4-5—9 in 11 GP in October) as a “Rookie of the Month” winner in 2024-25. He is the first Sharks player to receive the honor since center Tomas Hertl in October 2013 (8 3—11 in 13 GP).

Macklin Celebrini in November

Date
Opponent
G
A
P
Result
Nov. 5
COLUMBUS
0
0
0
2-1 OT W
Nov. 7
MINNESOTA
2
0
2
5-2 L
Nov. 10
at New Jersey
0
0
0
1-0 W
Nov. 11
at Philadelphia
0
0
0
4-3 SO L
Nov. 14
at NY Rangers
0
0
0
3-2 L
Nov. 16
at Pittsburgh
0
0
0
4-3 SO L
Nov. 18
DETROIT
1
0
1
5-4 OT W
Nov. 20
at Dallas
0
0
0
5-2 L
Nov. 21
at St. Louis
0
2
2
3-2 SO L
Nov. 23
BUFFALO
0
0
0
4-2 L
Nov. 25
LOS ANGELES
2
1
3
7-2 W
Nov. 27
OTTAWA
1
0
1
4-3 L
Nov. 29
SEATTLE
1
1
2
8-5 W
Nov. 30
at Seattle
0
1
1
4-2 W
Totals
7
5
12
6-5-3

Latest News

Talbot of Red Wings leaves game with lower-body injury

Necas leads 3 Stars of the Month for November

NHL Buzz: Wood month to month for Avalanche with upper-body injury

NHL EDGE stats: Janmark reaches top skating speed of season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Wedgewood traded to Avalanche by Predators for Annunen

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

SCORE Boston could see another growth spurt with help of IGF grant

Kucherov out for Lightning with undisclosed injury

NHL On Tap: Bruins celebrate 100th anniversary against Canadiens

Smith stays hot, Sharks hold off Kraken to sweep home-and-home

Kapanen scores 1st with Oilers in victory against Avalanche

Stauber gets 1st NHL shutout, Utah Hockey Club cruises past Golden Knights

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Spurgeon lifts Wild to OT win against Predators

Matthews, Knies return, help Maple Leafs hold off Lightning

Decker’s competitiveness carried her to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Werenski shining, providing spark for resurgent Blue Jackets