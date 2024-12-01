Celebrini named NHL Rookie of the Month for November

NEW YORK – San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, who led all rookies in goals (7), points (12), game-winning goals (t-3) and shots on goal (45) across 14 appearances, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November.

Celebrini edged Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (5-2-1, 2.23 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO), Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (5-5—10 in 12 GP), Sharks teammate Will Smith (3-6—9 in 13 GP), New York Islanders right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (2-6—8 in 15 GP) and Florida Panthers right wing Mackie Samoskevich (4-3—7 in 11 GP) for the honor.

Celebrini, who returned from a 12-game absence on Nov. 5, also ranked among the top November rookies in even-strength goals (1st; 6), even-strength points (1st; 10), face-off wins (1st; 105), face-offs taken (1st; 207), total time on ice (2nd; 279:31), average time on ice (3rd; 19:58) and assists (t 4th; 5).

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft recorded his first career multi-goal game on Nov. 7 vs. MIN (2-0—2). At 18 years, 147 days, he became the third player in franchise history to achieve the feat before his 19th birthday, joining Patrick Marleau (Nov. 18, 1997 vs. ANA) and Jeff Friesen (2x, most recently March 26, 1995 vs. LAK).

On Nov. 18 vs. DET, Celebrini (18 years, 158 days) became the third-youngest player in NHL history at the time of their first regular-season overtime goal, behind only Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days on Nov. 16, 2005) and Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days on Feb. 10, 2007).

Celebrini, who added game-winning goals on Nov. 25 vs. LAK (2-1—3) and Nov. 29 vs. SEA (1 1—2), finished the month on a four-game point streak (Nov. 25-30: 4-3—7). Through 15 total contests this season, he places among the leading rookies in points per game (1st; 0.93), game-winning goals (t 1st; 3), goals (2nd; 8), points (3rd; 14), shots on goal (3rd; 47), shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP; 4th; 17.0%) and assists (t-6th; 6).

Celebrini follows Michkov (4-5—9 in 11 GP in October) as a “Rookie of the Month” winner in 2024-25. He is the first Sharks player to receive the honor since center Tomas Hertl in October 2013 (8 3—11 in 13 GP).