Michkov named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Flyers forward had 9 points in 11 games

Rookie-of-Month-Oct2024
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov, who led all rookies in goals (4), points (t-9), power-play goals (3), power-play assists (t-3), power-play points (6) and shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP; t-20.0%) across 11 games, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for October.

Michkov edged Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (1-8—9 in 9 GP), Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (0-7—7 in 11 GP), Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jackson Blake (3-2—5 in 9 GP), New York Islanders right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (1-4—5 in 10 GP) and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Justus Annunen (4-1-0, 2.48 GAA, .905 SV%) for the honor.

Michkov, who made his NHL debut on Oct. 11 at VAN, also ranked among the top October rookies in assists (3rd; 5) and shots on goal (3rd; 20) while pacing rookie forwards in both total (202:43) and average (18:26) time on ice – behind only Hutson overall (250:53 TOI, 22:48 TOI/GP).

Michkov recorded a trio of multi-point performances, highlighted by his first two NHL goals (both on the power play) on Oct. 15 at EDM (2-0—2). He became the first Philadelphia player to score his first two career goals in the same contest since Vinny Prospal on March 8, 1997 at PIT (2-0—2) and – at 19 years, 311 days – the youngest Flyers player with a multi-goal game since Nolan Patrick (19 years, 196 days) on April 3, 2018 at NYI (2-1—3).

Michkov, the seventh overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, is the first Philadelphia skater who has been selected as a “Rookie of the Month” since left wing James van Riemsdyk in November 2009 (4-5—9 in 12 GP).

Matvei Michkov in October

Date

Opponent

G

A

P

Result

Oct. 11

at Vancouver

0

0

0

3-2 SO W

Oct. 12

at Calgary

0

1

1

6-3 L

Oct. 15

at Edmonton

2

0

2

4-3 OT L

Oct. 17

at Seattle

0

1

1

6-4 L

Oct. 19

VANCOUVER

0

0

0

3-0 L

Oct. 22

WASHINGTON

0

1

1

4-1 L

Oct. 23

at Washington

1

1

2

6-3 L

Oct. 26

MINNESOTA

1

1

2

7-5 W

Oct. 27

MONTREAL

0

0

0

4-3 L

Oct. 29

at Boston

0

0

0

2-0 W

Oct. 31

ST. LOUIS

0

0

0

2-1 W

Totals

 

4

5

9

4-6-1

