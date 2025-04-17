Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets choice for Vezina as top goalie

To mark the end of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the top goalie in the NHL as selected NHL general managers.

Connor Hellebuyck made a bit of history when he made 25 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars on April 10.

The victory made him the seventh goalie in NHL history to win at least 45 games in a season, and the first since Braden Holtby in 2015-16.

A panel of NHL.com writers believe he'll make a bit more history when the NHL awards are announced.

Hellebuyck leads the NHL with 47 wins (47-12-3) in 63 games, and the victory against the Stars was his League-high eighth shutout. Among goalies to play at least 20 games, his 2.00 goals-against average leads the League and his .925 save percentage is second behind Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs (.926).

The 31-year-old is second behind Stolarz (.936) with a .935 even-strength save percentage (minimum 20 games) and has had a .900 save percentage or better in a League-best 71.0 percent of his starts (44 of 62; minimum 10 starts).

Those numbers are why Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina Trophy last season, is the NHL.com panel's choice to win it again this season. He received 79 voting points, including 15 of 16 first-place votes. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning was second with 63 points (one first-place vote).

Hellebuyck was the unanimous choice at the first quarter, halfway point and the three-quarter point of the season.

"Obviously there are a lot of elite goaltenders, but I think his work ethic is definitely something which stands out," Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said. "He works on his game, and his mental game. He watches a lot of videos. He tries to make sure he's perfect each and every night."