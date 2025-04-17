Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets choice for Vezina as top goalie

Vasilevskiy, Oettinger also among favorites by NHL.com panel

Connor Hellebuyck Vezina Tracker

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

To mark the end of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the top goalie in the NHL as selected NHL general managers.

Connor Hellebuyck made a bit of history when he made 25 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars on April 10.

The victory made him the seventh goalie in NHL history to win at least 45 games in a season, and the first since Braden Holtby in 2015-16.

A panel of NHL.com writers believe he'll make a bit more history when the NHL awards are announced.

Hellebuyck leads the NHL with 47 wins (47-12-3) in 63 games, and the victory against the Stars was his League-high eighth shutout. Among goalies to play at least 20 games, his 2.00 goals-against average leads the League and his .925 save percentage is second behind Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs (.926).

The 31-year-old is second behind Stolarz (.936) with a .935 even-strength save percentage (minimum 20 games) and has had a .900 save percentage or better in a League-best 71.0 percent of his starts (44 of 62; minimum 10 starts).

Those numbers are why Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina Trophy last season, is the NHL.com panel's choice to win it again this season. He received 79 voting points, including 15 of 16 first-place votes. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning was second with 63 points (one first-place vote).

Hellebuyck was the unanimous choice at the first quarter, halfway point and the three-quarter point of the season.

"Obviously there are a lot of elite goaltenders, but I think his work ethic is definitely something which stands out," Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said. "He works on his game, and his mental game. He watches a lot of videos. He tries to make sure he's perfect each and every night."

WPG@DAL: Hellebuyck stops 24 in 4-0 victory over the Stars

Hellebuyck's win total set the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers single-season mark, surpassing the 44 victories he had in 2017-18. He continues to build on his franchise shutouts record; he has the three highest shutout totals in Jets/Thrashers history with his six in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

"It seems every night the last month or so he's been accomplishing a new record of some kind," Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said after the win in Dallas. "You honestly can't put into words how important he is to our team; what he does day in and day out. As a teammate of his, I feel extremely lucky that I've gotten to play in front of him basically my entire career. What he does in terms of preparation, the way he's always figuring out ways to improve his game, is incredible.

"Even in the last few years, you think, 'Man, I don't know if this guy can get any better,' and he finds a way to. Really lucky to have him, and what he's doing this year is very special. Definitely deserves to be talked about because it doesn't happen very often."

If Hellebuyck wins the Vezina again this season, he would join Patrick Roy (1989-90), Dominik Hasek (1994-95, 1997-99) and Martin Brodeur (2003-04, 2007-08) as the only ones to win the award in consecutive seasons since NHL GMs began voting on it for the 1981-82 season. He also won the Vezina in 2020, and could join Hasek (six), Brodeur (four) and Roy (three) as the only goalies to win the Vezina at least three times since the vote was given to the GMs.

"Being in Winnipeg and playing with him for so long, we've kind of known his greatness for such a long time, and the body of work of his career has been so spectacular," Jets captain Adam Lowry said. "He's been unbelievable for us pretty much since he came in. ... He makes the game look so easy."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Connor Hellebuyck, Jets, 79 points (15 first-place votes); Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning, 63 (1 first-place vote); Jake Oettinger, Stars, 33; Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, 25; Darcy Kuemper, Kings, 17; Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild, 10; Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, 6; Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, 3; Mackenzie Blackwood, Colorado Avalanche, 1; Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, 1; Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils, 1; Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights, 1

NHL.com independent correspondent Taylor Baird contributed to this report

Related Content

NHL Vezina Trophy Winners

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche choice for Norris as best defenseman

Trophy Tracker: Carbery of Capitals choice to win Adams as coach of year

Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens unanimous pick to win Calder as rookie of year

Latest News

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Scheifele scores in OT, lifts Jets past Ducks in finale

Gallagher meets fan who offered to return Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Couture receives standing ovation from Sharks fans after announcing retirement 

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators hand Stars 7th straight loss

Canadiens top Hurricanes to clinch berth in playoffs, will face Capitals in 1st round

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Necas at home with Avalanche after trade, ready for playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Blues Western 1st round preview

AHL notebook: College, CHL, European players join league for playoffs

Super 16: Under-the-radar players who could make playoff impact

Canadiens display resilience, capture elusive playoff berth in final game

Maple Leafs’ chances in Stanley Cup Playoffs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to start Saturday in Western Conference

Capitals to play Canadiens in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Iafallo signs 3-year, $11 million contract with Jets

Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy again

Ovechkin wins 2025 Mr. TNT award