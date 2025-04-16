Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche choice for Norris as best defenseman

By David Satriano
To mark the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth and final installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in goals, assists and points, and that wasn't the most impressive thing the Colorado Avalanche star accomplished this season.

Makar had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) in 80 games. He became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in one season in a 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 3, and the first since Mike Green scored 31 for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09.

"It's a great stat but definitely not getting there without these guys," Makar said of his teammates. "It's a lot of effort from them getting me the puck and getting my chances, a couple of them."

Makar is the favorite to win the Norris Trophy for the second time, based on voting from a 16-person NHL.com panel. He has been a finalist each of the past four years, finishing second in 2020-21 and third each of the past two seasons after winning in 2021-22. He received 78 points, and 14 first-place votes. Zach Werenski of the Blue Jackets, the favorite at the three-quarter point of the season, got 59 points (one first-place vote). Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks totaled 48 (one for first).

Makar is the first defenseman with back-to-back 90-point seasons since Paul Coffey (1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 to 1990-91). The 26-year-old is averaging more than a point per game (1.08) in his NHL career (428 points in 395 games) and set career highs in power-play goals (12), short-handed goals (two) and shots on goal (246) while averaging 25:43 of ice time per game, third in the NHL.

"You kind of get immune to it, you get used to seeing it and you kind of expect it on a nightly basis," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "But when you really sit back and look at it, the things he's been able to do in our uniform and in the National Hockey League, which is a really tough league: a defenseman that doesn't cheat on the defensive side of things. Responsible, has a solid 200-foot game and then is able to do the things that he does offensively and score 30 goals.

"That's pretty special. Hasn't happened in a long time and I get the feeling he's going to be able to do it more than once."

COL@CBJ: Makar one-times MacKinnon's feed on the power play and finds twine

Makar was also plus-28, averaged 3:39 of ice time on the power play and 2:08 on the penalty kill. The Avalanche had a shot-attempts percentage of 55.9 percent at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice.

"I like seeing the growth in his game over the years he's been with us and how he's turned into a great leader for us," Bednar said. "Our guys follow him and that's certainly the type of season that kind of inspires people around him."

The season Makar won the Norris Trophy, he became a Stanley Cup champion while winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He won the 2020 Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year.

"It's definitely nice to have him on your side instead of going against him," Avalanche forward Parker Kelly said after Makar scored his 30th goal. "Just a special player, super humble. Just super happy for Cale and a really cool milestone to see in person."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1-basis): Cale Makar, Avalanche, 78 points (14 first place votes); Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets, 59 (one first-place vote); Quinn Hughes, Canucks, 48, (one first-place vote); Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, 26; Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 12; Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes, 5; Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, 4; Evan Bouchard Edmonton Oilers, 3; Jakob Chychrun, Capitals, 2; Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, 2; Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, 1

