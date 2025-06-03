Cates signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Flyers

Noah Cates signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

The 26-year-old center could have become a restricted free agent on July 1. He completed a two-year, $5.25 million contract ($2.625 million AAV) he signed with the Flyers on July 10, 2023.

Cates had 37 points in 78 games this season, including an NHL career-high 16 goals.

Selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (No. 137) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Cates has 102 points (40 goals, 62 assists) in 235 games, all with the Flyers.