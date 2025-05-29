Foerster signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Flyers

Forward had NHL career-high 25 goals this season, could have become restricted free agent

Tyson Foerster Contract

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tyson Foerster signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The 23-year-old forward had NHL career highs in goals (25), assists (18) and points (43) in 81 games for the Philadelphia Flyers this season.

He was in the final season of a three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Flyers on Oct. 14, 2020, and could have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected in the first round (No. 23) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Foerster has 83 points (48 goals, 35 assists) in 166 regular-season games for the Flyers.

Philadelphia was 33-39-10 this season, finishing 15 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They failed to qualify for the playoffs for the fifth straight season, matching the longest streak in franchise history (1990-94).

Rick Tocchet was hired as coach on May 14 to replace John Tortorella, who was fired March 27. Brad Shaw served as interim coach for the final nine games of the season.

