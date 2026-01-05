NHL Status Report: Wilson day to day for Capitals, out against Ducks

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson is day to day and won't play against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13) because of a lower-body injury. The Capitals feel they dodged a bullet after the way it looked initially when the forward left in the first period of their 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "When someone goes down or is being helped off the ice, you're hoping that it's just something that they can go in, get checked out and come back out," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "But also, when you see situations like that, you get a little bit worried when someone can't put weight on their leg, like 'Willy' in that scenario, so your mind goes to, 'Oh, jeez. Is this something bad?' So, thankful that it's just day to day and won't play tonight, but we'll see how he is tomorrow." … Aliaksei Protas participated in an optional morning skate after sitting out a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday with a lower-body injury. Carbery said they will decide in the afternoon whether the forward will play against the Ducks.