NHL Status Report: Wilson day to day for Capitals, out against Ducks

Sorokin likely to start for Islanders against Devils; Maple Leafs defenseman to miss a week with lower-body injury

Tom Wilson WSH

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson is day to day and won't play against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13) because of a lower-body injury. The Capitals feel they dodged a bullet after the way it looked initially when the forward left in the first period of their 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "When someone goes down or is being helped off the ice, you're hoping that it's just something that they can go in, get checked out and come back out," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "But also, when you see situations like that, you get a little bit worried when someone can't put weight on their leg, like 'Willy' in that scenario, so your mind goes to, 'Oh, jeez. Is this something bad?' So, thankful that it's just day to day and won't play tonight, but we'll see how he is tomorrow." … Aliaksei Protas participated in an optional morning skate after sitting out a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday with a lower-body injury. Carbery said they will decide in the afternoon whether the forward will play against the Ducks.

New York Islanders

Goalie Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). He has missed the past seven games since Dec. 19 and is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts this season. David Rittich started all seven, going 4-2-1 with a 2.30 GAA, .911 save percentage and one shutout. "David's playing so well for us," coach Patrick Roy said. "He brings a lot of confidence. There was no hurry for Ilya to come in, which gave him a chance to come in and feel really ready. And that's the plan for any injuries. You want guys coming back 100 percent." … Matthew Schaefer did not practice Monday because of an illness and will be a game-time decision against the Devils. The rookie defenseman is third on the Islanders with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists). … Bo Horvat (lower body) also missed practice, but Roy thinks he will join New York for a seven-game road trip beginning at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The forward was projected to be out at least a week after he was injured in a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1, when he got tangled with Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake McCabe will be out a week with a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. The defenseman left the game at 11:02 of the third period and did not return. He did not practice Monday and was one of three Maple Leafs (John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson) to have played in each of Toronto's 41 games this season. "It could be sooner, but I would guess a week," coach Craig Berube said. … William Nylander was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 27. The forward skated prior to practice and though Berube said he's doing better, he's not yet ready to play. … Brandon Carlo practiced on a defense pair with Morgan Rielly and could be an option against the Florida Panthers in Toronto on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX). Carlo has not played since Nov. 13 and said the injury was an ankle infection that developed after blocking a shot, which required surgery. … Chris Tanev will be evaluated this week to determine if the defenseman will need surgery for a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 28. … The Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Marshal Rifai from Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Buffalo Sabres

Jason Zucker is expected to play for the Sabres against the Vancouver Canucks at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP). The forward has missed 11 games since Dec. 9 with an upper- and lower-body injury and skated at left wing with Josh Norris and Alex Tuch at practice Monday. He first rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate Dec. 27. … Michael Kesselring (lower body) saw the doctor Monday and coach Lindy Ruff hopes the defenseman can resume skating by the end of the week. Kesselring hasn't played since a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. … Goalie Alex Lyon (lower body) is day to day. Ruff said it doesn't appear to be anything too major, but there is no timetable for his return. Lyon was injured late in a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29.

Dallas Stars

The Stars reactivated Casey DeSmith after the goalie was granted a leave from Dallas on Jan. 3 to attend to a personal family matter. DeSmith last played Dec. 31, a 4-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Dallas begins a six-game road trip at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+) without a win in its past five (0-2-3).

St. Louis Blues

Alexey Toropchenko signed a two-year contract, $5 million contract with the Blues on Monday. It has an annual average value of $2.5 million. The 26-year-old has five points (two goals, three assists) in 27 games this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Devon Toews will be out for some time with an upper-body injury, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said, but will remain with the team for the game at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ALT, SNE, TVAS). A timeline for the defenseman's return will be better known when the Avalanche gets back to Colorado. Toews missed a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday, one day after leaving early in the third period of a 5-3 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. He slid into the boards while being defended by Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers and returned with 3:10 left to play. … Captain Gabriel Landeskog left the game Sunday after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period. With the score tied 1-1, the forward was driving to the net when he lost his footing and crashed into the cage before going into the boards. "He's going to miss some time,” Bednar said. "He's still getting looked at and diagnosed, but he didn't look comfortable. He's going to miss some time, for sure. … I hate to see any player, let alone our captain, go in like that. But it's a fast game, and he got tripped up a little bit. There wasn't much there except for the collision with the post."

