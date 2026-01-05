Branch dies at 77; was longtime OHL commissioner, CHL president 

David Branch, the former Canadian Hockey League president and longtime commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League, died at the age of 77 on Sunday.

Branch was commissioner of the OHL from 1979 until his retirement in 2024. He served as president of the CHL from 1996 to 2019.

"David Branch devoted his life's work to major junior hockey in Canada, always prioritizing the development, education and well-being of its players," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Throughout his nearly 50 years serving as president of both the Ontario Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League, David combined his passion for the game and visionary leadership to guide tremendous growth and modernization for the leagues that have long been the greatest source of players who make the NHL."

The CHL is composed of the three major junior hockey leagues in Canada: the OHL, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. The three league champions compete for the Memorial Cup at the end of the season, which also includes the host team for the tournament.

"On a personal level, David was a trusted colleague with whom Bill Daly (NHL deputy commissioner) and I worked closely on myriad ventures to grow the game of hockey at all levels," Bettman said. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of a true pillar of the game and sends its sincerest condolences to his family and many friends throughout the hockey community."

A native of Bathurst, New Brunswick, and longtime resident of Whitby, Ontario, Branch received the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2016 and was inducted into the Whitby Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in 2017. He also served on the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee.

"This is a very sad day for a lot of people," OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford said. "David's contributions to the game of hockey will continue to impact the game for generations. The entire league mourns the loss of a great leader and visionary who oversaw the growth and evolution of the Ontario Hockey League, always prioritizing the players and putting their experience first."

Branch was considered a pioneer in prioritizing player welfare, introducing initiatives to address player safety, mental health support and education. He introduced the OHL scholarship program to ensure players who played in the league had access to post-secondary education.

"The CHL would not be the top development hockey league in the world without David Branch," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said. "His relentless focus on the player experience, both on and off the ice, will be his greatest legacy, as the game is safer, faster, and more skilled because of his influence and leadership. David had both the vision and the will to do big things, and he brought people together to get them done. He was a true builder, and his rightful place should be in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day."

In 2019-20, the CHL's most outstanding player award was renamed the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award. The OHL also presents the David Branch Leader of the Year Award annually to the league's top executive.