NHL On Tap: Zibanejad, Rangers host Mammoth after Winter Classic victory

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

More Mika Magic?

What can Mika Zibanejad do for an encore after his historic display at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic? That's the big question when the New York Rangers host the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG). Playing on one of the biggest stages in the sport, the Rangers forward had five points (three goals, two assists) in a 5-1 victory against the Florida Panthers before 36,153 fans at loanDepot Park in Miami on Friday. The 32-year-old, who will represent Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month, broke the record for points in an NHL outdoor game, eclipsing the mark of four set by Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Winter Classic. Forwards Artemi Panarin (two goals, one assist) and Alexis Lafreniere (three assists) each had three-point nights and will attempt to keep the momentum going for a Rangers team (20-18-5) that has the second-fewest home wins (5-10-3) in the NHL, just one more than the Vancouver Canucks. Utah (19-20-3), which is coming off a 4-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, will be playing its NHL-high 26th road game before heading back to Salt Lake City to kick off a seven game homestand.