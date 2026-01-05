NHL On Tap: Zibanejad, Rangers host Mammoth after Winter Classic victory

Stutzle, Senators showcased on Prime against Red Wings; Wild play Kings for 2nd time in 3 days

Zibanejad_Schmaltz

© Jared Silber/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

More Mika Magic?

What can Mika Zibanejad do for an encore after his historic display at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic? That's the big question when the New York Rangers host the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG). Playing on one of the biggest stages in the sport, the Rangers forward had five points (three goals, two assists) in a 5-1 victory against the Florida Panthers before 36,153 fans at loanDepot Park in Miami on Friday. The 32-year-old, who will represent Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month, broke the record for points in an NHL outdoor game, eclipsing the mark of four set by Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Winter Classic. Forwards Artemi Panarin (two goals, one assist) and Alexis Lafreniere (three assists) each had three-point nights and will attempt to keep the momentum going for a Rangers team (20-18-5) that has the second-fewest home wins (5-10-3) in the NHL, just one more than the Vancouver Canucks. Utah (19-20-3), which is coming off a 4-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, will be playing its NHL-high 26th road game before heading back to Salt Lake City to kick off a seven game homestand.

NYR@FLA: Zibanejad strikes thrice against Panthers for Winter Classic history

Sizzling Sen

Tim Stutzle is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now and he'll attempt to keep that momentum going in front of a national television audience when the Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, TVAS FDSNDET). The Senators forward will be looking to extend his point streak to 13 games after his assist helped Ottawa (20-15-5) defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The 23-year-old, who will represent Team Germany at the Olympics, has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in his past 12 games. The Red Wings (24-15-4) will try to rebound from a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, when they managed just a season-low 12 shots on goal. Detroit hopes to get a boost to its offense after recalling John Leonard from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The forward has 20 goals in 23 games for the Griffins and four points (two goals, two assists) in a seven-game stint with the Red Wings from Dec. 16-28.

Hobbling Caps

The Washington Capitals (21-15-6) will be without Tom Wilson for their home game against the Anaheim Ducks at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13) because of a lower-body injury. The forward, who was named to Team Canada's Olympic roster, is day to day and has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists). Forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) participated in an optional morning skate and Washington coach Spencer Carbery said a decision will be made in the afternoon on whether he'll be available. Anaheim (21-17-3) will be looking to break out of a 10-14-2 funk. Leo Carlsson, set to play for Team Sweden at the Olympics, has one point, an assist, in his past seven games. Cutter Gauthier has one goal and one assist in his past eight.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Familiar foes

The Minnesota Wild will be seeking retribution when they play the Los Angeles Kings for the second time in three days at Crypto.com Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW). Minnesota (25-10-8) came back four different times to force overtime before losing 5-4 in a shootout Saturday that extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Keep an eye on Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has five assists in his past two games including an NHL career-high tying four in a 5-2 win against the Ducks on Friday and will represent Team USA at the Olympics. Quinton Byfield had a goal and assist for the Kings (17-14-9) against the Wild and has four points (two goals, two assists) in his four two games.

Surging Seattle

The Seattle Kraken will attempt to extend their point streak to eight when they visit Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (9:30 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime). The Kraken (18-14-7) are 6-0-1 in their past seven and have not lost in regulation since a 4-2 defeat against Calgary on Dec. 18. That was the last time the Kraken allowed more than three goals in a game, a significant reason for their recent hot streak. So, too, is the recent play of captain Jordan Eberle with seven points (four goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. The Flames (18-19-4) are 3-1-0 on a five-game homestand that ends against the Kraken and have outscored opponents 14-8 in four games since the Christmas break.

The schedule

Utah Mammoth at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG)

Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13)

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET)

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime)

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW)

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Shelf

Trophy Tracker: Bednar of Avalanche choice for Jack Adams as coach of year

State Your Case: Red Wings or Senators finishing higher in Atlantic Division

On Tap: Day 11 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kraft Hockeyville nominations for 20th anniversary now open 

On Tap: Day 11 of 2026 World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Canada, reaches final

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 5

Zizing 'Em Up: United States, Canada would boast strong 2nd Olympic teams

Color of Hockey: Taylor touted as being next great women's player

Trophy Tracker: Bednar of Avalanche choice for Jack Adams as coach of year

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Hall has 2 points, Hurricanes defeat Devils to end 3-game skid

Bertuzzi completes hat trick in OT, Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Tarasov stops 27, Panthers end Avalanche’s 10-game winning streak

NHL Status Report: Toews out of Avalanche lineup with upper-body injury

Tkachuk could return from injury to Panthers on upcoming road trip

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams this week