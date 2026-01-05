Jones out ‘couple of weeks’ for Panthers, could return before Olympic break

Seth Jones will be out "a couple of weeks" for the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury.

“We will list him as week to week,’’ coach Paul Maurice said of the defenseman. “We expect him to be back before the Olympic break. We’re hopeful for that.”

The Panthers have 16 games before NHL players head to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Florida’s last game before the break is Feb. 5 at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jones appeared to be struck near the left collarbone by a shot from New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere that deflected up off the stick of Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola at 7:54 of the first period of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday. It was his 900th NHL game.

The 31-year-old has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 40 games this season.

Jones was named to Team USA's Olympic roster Jan. 2. It will mark the first time since Sochi in 2014 that the NHL will send players to the Winter Games.