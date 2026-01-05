Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 4.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, the League’s “First Star” for the second consecutive week, posted 3-7—10 in three contests to help the Lightning (25-13-3, 53 points) extend their winning streak to seven games (dating to Dec. 20) as they moved into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He compiled five points across a pair of matchups in Southern California, notching 1-1—2 in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 31 and 1-2—3 in a 5-3 triumph versus the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 1. Kucherov then registered 1-4—5, his eighth career five-point performance, in a 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 3. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has captured each of the past two Art Ross Trophies (and three overall), ranks fourth in the NHL with 20-39—59 through 37 total appearances this season – aided by a seven-game point streak (7-10—17), coinciding with Tampa Bay’s winning streak, that has featured six straight multi-point outings as well as goals in each of the last five contests. Kucherov also places among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength assists (4th; 26), even-strength points (4th; 41), assists (t-4th; 39), power-play points (t-8th; 18), power-play assists (t-9th; 13), even-strength goals (t-15th; 15) and goals (t‑17th; 20).