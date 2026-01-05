Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Lightning forward, Penguins captain Crosby, Maple Leafs center Matthews earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 4.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, the League’s “First Star” for the second consecutive week, posted 3-7—10 in three contests to help the Lightning (25-13-3, 53 points) extend their winning streak to seven games (dating to Dec. 20) as they moved into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He compiled five points across a pair of matchups in Southern California, notching 1-1—2 in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 31 and 1-2—3 in a 5-3 triumph versus the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 1. Kucherov then registered 1-4—5, his eighth career five-point performance, in a 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 3. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has captured each of the past two Art Ross Trophies (and three overall), ranks fourth in the NHL with 20-39—59 through 37 total appearances this season – aided by a seven-game point streak (7-10—17), coinciding with Tampa Bay’s winning streak, that has featured six straight multi-point outings as well as goals in each of the last five contests. Kucherov also places among the 2025-26 leaders in even-strength assists (4th; 26), even-strength points (4th; 41), assists (t-4th; 39), power-play points (t-8th; 18), power-play assists (t-9th; 13), even-strength goals (t-15th; 15) and goals (t‑17th; 20).

SECOND STAR – SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Crosby produced 4-4—8 in four games as the Penguins (20-12-9, 49 points) recorded a perfect week to climb into the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. He scored the opening goal in a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Dec. 30. Crosby then collected 2-3—5 across a pair of victories against the Detroit Red Wings, posting 2-1—3 (including the primary assist on Kris Letang’s overtime winner) in a 4-3 decision Jan. 1 and two helpers in a 4-1 triumph Jan. 3. Crosby capped the week with 1‑1—2, registering an assist on the tying goal with 14 seconds remaining in regulation before notching his 25th career overtime goal (and 50th career overtime point), in a 5-4 comeback win versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 4. The 38-year-old Crosby, who has points in seven straight games dating to Dec. 21 (5-7—12), sits 14th in the League with 24-23—47 through 41 total appearances this season – his 21st in the NHL. He also ranks among the top 2025-26 players in goals (t-5th; 24), power-play goals (t-5th; 9) and shooting percentage (6th; 24.2% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP).

THIRD STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Matthews overtook Mats Sundin as Toronto’s all-time leading goal-scorer, sharing the League lead with five tallies in two games (5-1—6) as the Maple Leafs (19-15-7, 45 points) posted a 2-0-1 week. He missed a 4-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils Dec. 30, but returned with 3-1—4 (including his 14th career hat trick, the most ever by a U.S.-born player, as well as his 66th career game-winning goal) in a 6-5 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 1. Matthews then scored his 420th and 421st career goals (all w/ TOR) in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders Jan. 3 to surpass Sundin on Toronto’s all-time goals list and reach the 20-goal milestone for the 10th time in as many NHL campaigns. The 28-year-old Matthews, a three-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner, is one of 23 players with at least 20 goals this season (20-13—33 in 35 GP) and leads the League with his 421 career tallies (23 more than the next-closest player) since making his debut in 2016-17.

