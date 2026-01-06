Shesterkin leaves Rangers game against Mammoth with lower-body injury

NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin needed help off the ice after he sustained a lower-body injury with seven minutes remaining in the first period for the New York Rangers against the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Utah forward JJ Peterka made minimal contact with Shesterkin in the crease. The goalie, who was in a split stance, fell backward and started slamming his blocker on the ice as he was in clear pain.

Head athletic trainer Andy Hosler came out to check on Shesterkin, who stayed on the ice for a while before struggling to get up on his feet. He put minimal weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and the trainer.

Shesterkin then needed help down the tunnel to the Rangers dressing room.

Jonathan Quick replaced Shesterkin, who left the game after making nine saves in 13:00.

Shesterkin entered the game 17-12-4 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in an NHL-high 33 games this season.