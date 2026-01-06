Shesterkin leaves Rangers game against Mammoth with lower-body injury

Goalie helped off ice with 7 minutes left in 1st period, replaced by Quick

igor-injured-nyr

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin needed help off the ice after he sustained a lower-body injury with seven minutes remaining in the first period for the New York Rangers against the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Utah forward JJ Peterka made minimal contact with Shesterkin in the crease. The goalie, who was in a split stance, fell backward and started slamming his blocker on the ice as he was in clear pain.

Head athletic trainer Andy Hosler came out to check on Shesterkin, who stayed on the ice for a while before struggling to get up on his feet. He put minimal weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and the trainer.

Shesterkin then needed help down the tunnel to the Rangers dressing room.

Jonathan Quick replaced Shesterkin, who left the game after making nine saves in 13:00.

Shesterkin entered the game 17-12-4 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in an NHL-high 33 games this season.

Latest News

Dvorak signs 5-year, $25.75 million contract with Flyers

NHL-leading Avalanche, red-hot Lightning brace for midseason showdown

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada tops Finland to win bronze

NHL Status Report: Wilson day to day for Capitals, out against Ducks

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Jets frustrated with results after winning Presidents' Trophy last season

Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

Pulford, 4-time Stanley Cup champion with Maple Leafs, dies at 89

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones out ‘couple of weeks’ for Panthers, could return before Olympic break

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Branch dies at 77; was longtime OHL commissioner, CHL president 

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Canadiens' Slafkovsky

NHL On Tap: Zibanejad, Rangers host Mammoth after Winter Classic victory

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats