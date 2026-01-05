NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries Episode 2 stars Canadiens' Slafkovsky

New show gives fans peek behind curtain of some of hockey's brightest stars

Slafkovsky My World
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. Episode 2 features Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky.

In his world: Formal dress wasn't really a thing. Slafkovsky says the night of the 2022 NHL Draft - the one where the Canadiens surprised most experts by taking him No. 1 overall - was his "first time wearing a suit." He had to call his father to his room to help him tie the tie. "Now I know how to tie a tie, but we got no more dress code so I'll probably never need it again," Slafkovsky joked.

What we learned: Slafkovsky doesn't drink coffee. Ever. When cameras followed him in to a coffee shop, the big forward ordered hot chocolate instead, the largest one available, saying he never touches coffee.

What we kind of knew already: Slafkovsky said that fans in Montreal are way more passionate about hockey than in his home country of Slovakia. "It's nice that they care about us," he said. "Montreal on a game day is the best hockey city in the world, in my opinion. I love it." It's also no surprise that he grew up idolizing Marian Hossa, widely regarded as the best two-way Slovakian forward ever.

They said it: Slafkovsky ran into teammate Cole Caufield on the street during the shoot with an arm full of pizzas. Earlier in the show, Slafkovsky was shown being stopped for pictures and called out to by fans, but Caufield walked down the street unimpeded. "Cole, he's a smaller guy so he can blend in and people won't recognize him," Slafkovsky said with a laugh, as if everyone wasn't small to the 6-3, 225-pound forward. "I hope he won't get mad."

Short Shifts

NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Switzerland World Junior team honors victims of ski resort fire

Barkov, Tkachuk dance as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s performance at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers legend Luongo drops puck to open 2026 Winter Classic

Rangers have pre-Winter Classic baseball catch at loanDepot park 

Boyle greets fan wearing his jersey at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white before 2026 Winter Classic

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 2

Brady hangs with Stanley Cup before Winter Classic

Team USA players get call for Olympic roster spot

Will Ferrell dresses up as NHL referee at Kings game

Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony