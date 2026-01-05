NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries Episode 2 stars Canadiens' Slafkovsky

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. Episode 2 features Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky.

In his world: Formal dress wasn't really a thing. Slafkovsky says the night of the 2022 NHL Draft - the one where the Canadiens surprised most experts by taking him No. 1 overall - was his "first time wearing a suit." He had to call his father to his room to help him tie the tie. "Now I know how to tie a tie, but we got no more dress code so I'll probably never need it again," Slafkovsky joked.

What we learned: Slafkovsky doesn't drink coffee. Ever. When cameras followed him in to a coffee shop, the big forward ordered hot chocolate instead, the largest one available, saying he never touches coffee.