NHL Trade Buzz: ‘Decisions have to be made’ after Islanders’ 5th loss in 7 games

New York Islanders

The direction Islanders will take before the Trade Deadline may be clearer after a 4-0 loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. The Islanders (27-26-7) have lost five of their past seven games and are five points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 22 games remaining.

The Islanders play their final game before the Deadline on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3), their last chance to convince general manager Lou Lamoriello not to trade pending unrestricted free agents such as forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri for potential future pieces.

“Every guy knows the situation and where we’re at and what we’re fighting for,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “Obviously, decisions have to be made, and we know that sometimes they’re dependent on winning and losing.”

Nelson has been the subject of much trade speculation because he is in the final season of a six-year contract and would be a valuable addition for a contender seeking to strengthen its forward depth. The 33-year-old has 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games this season.

Palmieri, who is in the last of a four-year contract, also could draw interest. The 34-year-old has 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games.

“As a group, we’re disappointed in ourselves,” Palmieri said. “What kind of message that sends to whoever is what it is. We’re the guys in this room that control it.”