Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are three days remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET Friday). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:
NHL Trade Buzz: ‘Decisions have to be made’ after Islanders’ 5th loss in 7 games
Nelson, Palmieri pending unrestricted free agents; Flyers’ Ristolainen ‘can’t really control’ fate
New York Islanders
The direction Islanders will take before the Trade Deadline may be clearer after a 4-0 loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. The Islanders (27-26-7) have lost five of their past seven games and are five points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 22 games remaining.
The Islanders play their final game before the Deadline on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3), their last chance to convince general manager Lou Lamoriello not to trade pending unrestricted free agents such as forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri for potential future pieces.
“Every guy knows the situation and where we’re at and what we’re fighting for,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “Obviously, decisions have to be made, and we know that sometimes they’re dependent on winning and losing.”
Nelson has been the subject of much trade speculation because he is in the final season of a six-year contract and would be a valuable addition for a contender seeking to strengthen its forward depth. The 33-year-old has 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games this season.
Palmieri, who is in the last of a four-year contract, also could draw interest. The 34-year-old has 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games.
“As a group, we’re disappointed in ourselves,” Palmieri said. “What kind of message that sends to whoever is what it is. We’re the guys in this room that control it.”
Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen is trying to block out talk he might be moved by the Flyers before the Deadline, but the 30-year-old defenseman understands it’s part of the business.
“It’s obviously not the first time and it’s one of those things I can’t really control, so I don’t really bother my mind with it,” Ristolainen said after practice Monday. “I just come in every day and work hard.”
Ristolainen has two more seasons remaining after this on the five-year, $25.5 million contract ($5.1 million average annual value) he signed with Philadelphia on March 22, 2022. So, the Flyers don’t have an urgency to trade Ristolainen, who has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) and has averaged 20:31 of ice time in 59 games this season.
But a right-shot defenseman under contract for two more seasons could bring in valuable assets for Philadelphia, which is trying to simultaneously rebuild and be competitive. The Flyers (27-26-8) are 4-0-1 in their past five games to move within four points of the Red Wings and Rangers for the second wild card in the East heading into a home game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW).
So, Ristolainen hasn’t given up on getting his first experience in the NHL playoffs with the Flyers this season.
“I do believe in this locker room,” he said. “I feel we’re a very, very tight group, and obviously, after the (4 Nations) break, we’ve been playing some really good hockey and able to grab some wins and points. And I believe we can keep going and we can take it day by day and game by game and I believe we can make a push.”
