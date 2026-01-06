Dvorak signs 5-year, $25.75 million contract with Flyers

29-year-old forward has 25 points in 1st season with Philadelphia

phi-dvorak-contract

© Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Christian Dvorak signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.15 million.

The 29-year-old forward has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 39 games this season, his first in Philadelphia after signing a one-year, $5.4 million contract on July 1.

He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"We're very happy to have Christian be a part of the Philadelphia Flyers for the foreseeable future," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "He has played a pivotal role in our team's success this season and proven to be a reliable, two-way center that can be trusted in all situations. More importantly, he plays a big role in our locker room and has fit in seamlessly to our group and what we are building."

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 58) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Dvorak has 274 points (114 goals, 160 assists) in 573 regular-season games for the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens and Flyers. He also has five points (four goals, one assist) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Philadelphia (21-12-7), which hasn't qualified for the playoffs since the 2019-20 season, is currently third in the Metropolitan Division.

