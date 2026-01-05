The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, concludes with the championship and third-place games Monday.
On Tap: Day 11 of 2026 World Junior Championship
Sweden faces Czechia for gold medal; Canada seeks bronze against Finland on Monday
Day 11 games
Bronze medal game
Finland vs. Canada (4:30 ET) -- Canada will look to reach the medal stand for the first time in three tournaments, after finishing fifth in 2024 and 2025. "We know we have to win [Monday]," Canada forward Gavin McKenna (2026 NHL Draft eligible) said. "We don't want to go home without winning a medal and obviously want to put this one behind us. It's obviously very tough but doing it for Canada. We have to regroup and be ready." Canada leads the tournament with 36 goals, is first on the power play (50.0 percent; 10-for-20) and second on the penalty kill (88.8 percent; 16-for-18). Forward Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and defenseman Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and leads Canada in average ice time (19:26). "We came here for a gold medal and that's what we wanted but sometimes in hockey you don't get all the wins in the world," Canada captain Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers) said. "We got a chance to respond [on Monday]. We said we wanted to win that last game of the tournament and we got a chance to do that. It's definitely going to be a tough bounce-back but I know that group in there has it."
Canada last won a bronze medal at the 2012 WJC.
Finland, which last won a bronze medal at the 2021 WJC, will need to move forward very quickly after a tough eight-round shootout loss to Sweden in the semifinals. Finland captain Aron Kiviharju (Minnesota Wild) has five assists, a plus-4 rating and averages a team-high 23:00 of ice time in five games. "It's unfinished business and that's it," Kiviharju said when asked about the mindset entering the bronze-medal game. "We're going to take care that we get the bronze medal. Every time you finish, even in the top four, it's a great accomplishment. But our job is not finished and we're looking forward to putting that bronze on our neck." Forwards Heikki Ruohonen (Philadelphia Flyers) and Jasper Kuhta (2026 draft eligible) each lead the team with seven points (two goals, five assists). Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings), who was named best goaltender at the 2025 WJC when Finland won a silver medal, is 3-2 with a 2.57 GAA and .883 save percentage in six games.
Gold medal game
Sweden vs. Czechia (8:30 ET) -- Sweden will look to end 13 years of frustration by finally celebrating a gold medal, something it hasn't done since the 2012 WJC and has failed to do four times since then. The Swedes earned a dramatic 4-3 victory against rival Finland when Anton Frondell scored the decisive goal in an eight-round shootout in the semifinals on Sunday. "We've only [won gold] two times," Frondell said. "We have everything to win. It's not that high pressure on us. I feel like we can just win everything, instead of feeling pressure that we need to win." Sweden has outscored opponents 30-14 in six straight wins and rank third in the tournament on the power play (40.9 percent; 9-for-22) and penalty kill (77.2 percent; 17-for-22). Frondell (five goals; Chicago Blackhawks), Jack Berglund (three goals; Philadelphia Flyers), and Eddie Genborg (three goals; Detroit Red Wings), share the team lead with eight points apiece. Love Harenstam (St. Louis Blues), who made 33 saves in the win against Finland, is 4-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in five games. "I thought we had the chance (to win gold) right from the start in the summer at the Summer Showcase (in August)," Genbord said. "We have a special group, so I knew we had some great things coming up. We had the belief for it, and we're happy to be here."
Czechia has medaled three straight years, winning silver in 2023, and bronze in 2024 and 2025 and seeks gold for the first time since winning back-to-back in 2000 and 2001. It defeated Canada in the playoff round a third straight year, this time winning in the semifinal round 6-4 on Sunday when Vojtech Cihar (Los Angeles Kings) scored two goals and Maxmilian Curran (Colorado Avalanche) and Adam Benak (Minnesota Wild) each had a goal and two assists. Czechia beat Canada in the quarterfinals at the 2024 WJC and 2025 WJC. "We got to realize that we are not here for the semifinals, but for the finals," Benak said. "So that’s what we will do tomorrow." Defenseman Adam Jiricek (St. Louis Blues) has five points (four goals) and has averaged 23:08 of ice time and Cihar, a forward, leads the team with 11 points (four goals, seven assists). Defenseman Tomas Galvas, who was passed over in the NHL Draft the previous two years, has nine points (three goals, six assists) and averages 20:39 in ice time. "It's going to be a great matchup," forward Vaclav Nestrasil (Chicago Blackhawks) said. "Obviously, we haven't played [Sweden] and I think it's going to be fun to watch. I hope some fans show up in Minnesota and just tune in. I think the game against Sweden is going to be similar to the game against Canada."
