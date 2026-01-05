On Tap: Day 11 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Bronze medal game

Finland vs. Canada (4:30 ET) -- Canada will look to reach the medal stand for the first time in three tournaments, after finishing fifth in 2024 and 2025. "We know we have to win [Monday]," Canada forward Gavin McKenna (2026 NHL Draft eligible) said. "We don't want to go home without winning a medal and obviously want to put this one behind us. It's obviously very tough but doing it for Canada. We have to regroup and be ready." Canada leads the tournament with 36 goals, is first on the power play (50.0 percent; 10-for-20) and second on the penalty kill (88.8 percent; 16-for-18). Forward Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and defenseman Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and leads Canada in average ice time (19:26). "We came here for a gold medal and that's what we wanted but sometimes in hockey you don't get all the wins in the world," Canada captain Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers) said. "We got a chance to respond [on Monday]. We said we wanted to win that last game of the tournament and we got a chance to do that. It's definitely going to be a tough bounce-back but I know that group in there has it."

Canada last won a bronze medal at the 2012 WJC.

Finland, which last won a bronze medal at the 2021 WJC, will need to move forward very quickly after a tough eight-round shootout loss to Sweden in the semifinals. Finland captain Aron Kiviharju (Minnesota Wild) has five assists, a plus-4 rating and averages a team-high 23:00 of ice time in five games. "It's unfinished business and that's it," Kiviharju said when asked about the mindset entering the bronze-medal game. "We're going to take care that we get the bronze medal. Every time you finish, even in the top four, it's a great accomplishment. But our job is not finished and we're looking forward to putting that bronze on our neck." Forwards Heikki Ruohonen (Philadelphia Flyers) and Jasper Kuhta (2026 draft eligible) each lead the team with seven points (two goals, five assists). Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings), who was named best goaltender at the 2025 WJC when Finland won a silver medal, is 3-2 with a 2.57 GAA and .883 save percentage in six games.