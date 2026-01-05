Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

Teams around NHL give out unique prize for great play in victories

Star Wears Pitt f1 helmet
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Seattle Kraken

Item: ‘F1’ racing helmet

Origin Story: Legendary movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer gifted the team a helmet actually used on the set of ‘F1,’ the 2025 Brad Pitt-led hit movie. It tells the story of Sonny Hayes (Pitt), an aging driver who is lured back to racing after a traumatic crash to help his team find success in the world of Formula 1. It also stars Javier Bardem, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon and is directed by Joseph Kosinki (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): Bruckheimer, who produced some of the biggest movies ever made including the “Top Gun,” “Bad Boys,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises, co-founded the ownership group that brought the NHL to Seattle. Bruckheimer, a Detroit native, has proclaimed his love of hockey in interviews more than once. Last season he gave the Kraken a Davy Jones hat from the one of the “Pirates” movies as their player of the game item.

Fun Fact: ‘F1’ earned $631 million worldwide to become not only the highest-grossing film of Pitt’s career, but the highest grossing sports movie in history.

Quotable: "It's super personal. It's inside the locker room, so [it's one of] those kinds of things,” said Kraken coach Lane Lambert of the helmet. “I think it's pretty awesome that (Bruckheimer) did that, and it's pretty special when players are able to give it to each other."

- NHL.com Independent Correspondent Darren Brown contributed to this report.

Short Shifts

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Canadiens' Slafkovsky

NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Switzerland World Junior team honors victims of ski resort fire

Barkov, Tkachuk dance as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s performance at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers legend Luongo drops puck to open 2026 Winter Classic

Rangers have pre-Winter Classic baseball catch at loanDepot park 

Boyle greets fan wearing his jersey at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white before 2026 Winter Classic

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 2

Brady hangs with Stanley Cup before Winter Classic

Team USA players get call for Olympic roster spot

Will Ferrell dresses up as NHL referee at Kings game

Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 