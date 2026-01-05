Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Seattle Kraken

Item: ‘F1’ racing helmet

Origin Story: Legendary movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer gifted the team a helmet actually used on the set of ‘F1,’ the 2025 Brad Pitt-led hit movie. It tells the story of Sonny Hayes (Pitt), an aging driver who is lured back to racing after a traumatic crash to help his team find success in the world of Formula 1. It also stars Javier Bardem, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon and is directed by Joseph Kosinki (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): Bruckheimer, who produced some of the biggest movies ever made including the “Top Gun,” “Bad Boys,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises, co-founded the ownership group that brought the NHL to Seattle. Bruckheimer, a Detroit native, has proclaimed his love of hockey in interviews more than once. Last season he gave the Kraken a Davy Jones hat from the one of the “Pirates” movies as their player of the game item.