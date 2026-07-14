Giroux set to help lead Senators after departure of former captain Tkachuk

"We have a good amount of guys that could fill that role and be a leader on and off the ice," Girioux said Tuesday. "Sometimes you put a 'C' on somebody and they're trying to do too much, they're trying to do too much on the ice or off the ice and they're just not themselves anymore. So it can be tricky.

"When I think I was (25) I was named captain and I was trying to do way too much instead of just going out there and playing the game. So I learned that the hard way, but some guys are just born to be a leader and they don't change anything, they're just themselves. It can be tricky, but as I've said and I keep saying it, we're all in this together. It's not just one guy gets the 'C' and then he's a leader. It just doesn't work like that."

Giroux said, in his case, he spent too much time focusing on being a leader and, as he put it, "forgot to play hockey." But he had the fortune of having then-general manager Paul Holmgren there to tell him that he was named captain because of the way he played, not because of what he said. He called it a turning point in his career.

It's a message he can pass along to whoever is named captain in Ottawa.

"You have a lot of guys that can bring a little bit of everything," he said. "Leadership is not about one person. It's about a lot of guys doing their job -- worry about your game first and hopefully the way you're playing, you're kind of showing by example what needs to be done. We're all in this together."

That's especially true now that Tkachuk has been traded to Florida for three first-round NHL Draft picks -- two in the 2026 NHL Draft and one in the 2029 NHL Draft -- and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Giroux said he never thought that Tkachuk could be on the way out until later last season.

"You just don't think that that's going to happen," he said. "Brady was captain here. He was great in the community, he did a lot for this community and you just don't think that kind of trade would happen. Obviously it did."