Giroux set to help lead Senators after departure of former captain Tkachuk

Giroux, who grew up in Ottawa and originally signed a three-year contract with the Senators as a free agent on July 13, 2022, came back for his fourth after conversations with his family, including his three kids. He had 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games for the Senators last season; he has played all but one of their regular-season games over his four years there.
The Senators reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season, but were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.
He wanted to make sure that the "drive, the fire" was still there to play before signing.
"It didn't take very long for me to realize that I wanted to keep going, wanted to keep going with this organization and take that next step," he said. "We've been saying that for a few years now to take that next step, but it's time to do it now."
Giroux determined that he liked the mix in the locker room, that he liked his teammates, and he had some frank discussions with general manager Steve Staios.
"We were just evaluating all the scenarios and at the end of the day, playing here, especially last year, the end of the second half we started clicking a little bit more, started playing some better hockey, so it's just exciting," he said.
Even without Tkachuk.
"Brady's a big personality and he brings a lot to the team, on and off the ice," Giroux said. "So obviously it's going to be a different look a little bit, but saying that we have a lot of guys, a lot of leadership in the locker room. They're young guys, so it's for them to keep playing the way they've been playing and bring some leadership in the locker room. … It's got to be a group effort and I'm excited to do that."