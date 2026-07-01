Ersson signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Senators

Goalie played 33 games for Flyers last season

samuel-ersson-signs-ott

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Samuel Ersson signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2.2 million.

The 26-year-old goalie was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Maple Leafs, along with defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Philadelphia Flyers on June 16 for goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit.

“Samuel is a goaltender we identified as a good fit with our system,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “He has a combination of NHL and international experience and has an upside that our staff is excited to work with.”

Ersson was in the last of a two-year, $2.9 million contract ($1.45 million average annual value) he signed with the Flyers on Aug. 5, 2023. He went 14-11-5 with a 3.12 goals-against average and .870 save percentage in 33 games (29 starts) for Philadelphia last season.

Selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (No. 143) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ersson is 65-50-17 with a 3.01 GAA, .884 save percentage and seven shutouts in 143 regular-season games (133 starts).

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