Ersson signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Senators

Samuel Ersson signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2.2 million.

The 26-year-old goalie was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Maple Leafs, along with defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Philadelphia Flyers on June 16 for goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit.

“Samuel is a goaltender we identified as a good fit with our system,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “He has a combination of NHL and international experience and has an upside that our staff is excited to work with.”