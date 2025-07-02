Gulutzan returning as Stars coach more than decade later with ‘scars’

McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy, awarded annually to the player with the most points in the regular season, five times; the Hart Trophy, awarded to the League’s most valuable player in the regular season, three times; the Ted Lindsay Award as the League’s most outstanding player four times and the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024.

Draisaitl won the Art Ross, the Hart and the Ted Lindsay in 2019-20.

“It’s going to go down, I told both of those young men, as one of the treasures of my life to have coached those types of players,” Gulutzan said. “I had the Sedins (Daniel and Henrik) in Vancouver, who were elite hockey minds. Connor and Leon are certainly elite, elite hockey minds and players, as everyone hockey fan would know.”

The two are a big part of the Oilers’ power play, which Gulutzan ran. In 2017-18, the season before he arrived in Edmonton, the power play, even with McDavid and Draisaitl, finished last (31st) in the League at 14.8 percent. It was ranked ninth in 2018-19, Gulutzan’s first season there, was No. 1 for three seasons (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2022-23), third in 2021-22 and fourth in 2023-24. It was 12th during the regular season in 2024-25 but converted at a 25.4 percent success rate in the playoffs.

“You have to collaborate a little bit more,” Gulutzan said. “You have to take into consideration what they do well and what they think. It’s a work-life balance, really, is what it is with those top guys.

“But you have to form a relationship, and any good relationship starts with trust. You do have to know what you’re talking about, too, because they can filter pretty quickly. At the end of the day, that’s what you have to do with all your players, is build some trust in there. Trust you’re trying to help them, trust you know what you’re doing and then once that gets going you can really be collaborative.”