Gulutzan returning as Stars coach more than decade later with ‘scars’

Glen Gulutzan believes he is more prepared this time to be coach of the Dallas Stars.
Working with two of the best players in the world -- forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- the past seven seasons with the Edmonton Oilers gives him that confidence.
“To coach them, to be honest with you, they made me better because their minds are so elite,” Gulutzan said on Wednesday, one day after being hired again by the Stars. “It made me better. It challenged me as a coach to step to the plate every day when you had to come in and bring something forward to them. So, there’s growth there for a coach, I’ll tell you.”
McDavid and Draisaitl were once again the driving force for the Oilers last season. Draisaitl was third in the NHL with 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists) in 71 games, McDavid was sixth with 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 games. They have led Edmonton to the Stanley Cup Final the past seasons, where it lost to the Florida Panthers both times (in seven games in 2024, six games this season).