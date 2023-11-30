Super 16: Rangers take top spot; Kings, Avalanche on rise

It's Trophy Tracker week here at NHL.com to signify the best individual performances at the quarter mark of the season.

You've already read why the staff here thinks Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks is the favorite for Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks is the leading candidate for the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year, Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers is a notch above the rest for the Hart Trophy as most valuable player, and Thatcher Demko of the Canucks is the top goalie so far in the race for the Vezina Trophy.

There is no trophy for unsung hero, but there would be a lot of candidates if it did exist. And a lot of the teams in the weekly Super 16 power rankings wouldn't be there without their top unsung players.

Below you'll see the Rangers are up two spots to No. 1 this week, the Los Angeles Kings are up three spots to No. 2, the Boston Bruins are down two spots to No. 3, and the Colorado Avalanche are up four spots to No. 4. You'll see the Nashville Predators are in at No. 16 and that 21 teams received at least one voting point.

But you'll also read about the unsung hero of each team and why that player is deserving of some credit for having his team ranked at all.

Read on for more, but as a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Super 16.

1. New York Rangers (16-4-1)

Total points: 198

Last week: No. 3

" Jonathan Quick spent the first quarter of the season proving he still has a lot of life left in his pads. Quick has delivered big performances in a backup role to keep the Rangers rolling, including three starts in a four-game stretch in early November when No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin was dealing with a minor injury. Quick is 6-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and two shutouts in eight games, including seven starts. Both of his shutouts have come on the road; he made 29 saves in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 26 and 32 saves to make a 1-0 lead hold up against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 22. Shesterkin has been solid, and Louis Domingue even came in and won a game, but Quick's ability to deliver when his name is called is among the biggest reasons why the Rangers are in first place in the Metropolitan Division and good enough to be ranked first this week." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

2. Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3)

Total points: 186

Last week: No. 5

"The Kings have been clicking on all cylinders, ranking first in goals against (2.37 per game), goals for (4.00) and penalty-killing percentage (89.4 percent) entering Wednesday. One player who isn't being talked about but should is fourth-line forward Carl Grundstrom. Entering Wednesday, he’d played the fewest minutes of any regular on the team (averaging 10:58 per game) but ranked fourth with seven goals in 19 games. He also was one of only 22 players who have scored a power-play and short-handed goal this season. Grundstrom is on pace to shatter his NHL career highs in goals (12) and points (19), each set last season." -- David Satriano, staff writer

3. Boston Bruins (14-4-3)

Total points: 178

Last week: No. 1

"When the Bruins signed James van Riemsdyk on July 1, it didn't exactly make headlines. But the veteran has fit perfectly with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 20 games on what has become the Bruins' most steady line, alongside Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. Van Riemsdyk, the Bruins' fifth-leading scorer, was coming off a season in which he had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 61 games for the Philadelphia Flyers. There seems to be no question that he will surpass that this season." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

4. Colorado Avalanche (15-6-0)

Total points: 176

Last week: No. 8

"Every defenseman gets lost in the supernova that is Cale Makar. But where would the Avalanche be with Devon Toews, who rarely gets the praise he deserves while riding shotgun with Makar? I'll tell you where they wouldn't be: fighting for first place in the NHL standings. Toews plays 23:30 per game, 45 seconds fewer than Makar. He has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 21 games and is plus-13. When he’s been on the ice, the Avalanche have owned 54.2 percent of the shot attempts. Most importantly, his responsible game allows Makar to take the type of chances and make the dizzying dashes of derring-do that make him the superstar he is." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

5. Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4)

Total points: 163

Last week: No. 2

"He's rarely talked about, but Brayden McNabb deserves a lot of praise for everything he brings to the Golden Knights. The veteran defenseman is averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game, including more than three minutes on a penalty kill that is ranked among the best in the NHL. He's 32 and playing his 10th full season in the League, but McNabb seems to still have plenty of miles to go on that engine." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

6. Dallas Stars (13-5-2)

Total points: 145

Last week: No. 4

"The Stars were looking to increase their depth at center, and they did that when they signed Matt Duchene. He was coming off a tough season with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games for the Nashville Predators, who bought out the final three years of his contract June 30. The 32-year-old came into Dallas with something to prove and he’s given the Stars scoring punch with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. He's a steady presence at third-line center and another player who is strong on face-offs." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer