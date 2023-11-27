Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous leader for Calder as rookie of year

To mark the quarter point of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Connor Bedard is taking his game to another level for the Chicago Blackhawks this season.

It's obvious in the way he skates, the way he shoots, his determination to win and even with how he handles the media.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is hoping he can sustain his current pace to help fast track the rebuild of the Blackhawks, who are playing without Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

It's a lot to ask of an 18-year-old, but Bedard is no ordinary teenager playing the game he loves.

Bedard, who has been the center on Chicago's top line all season, leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies in goals (10) and points (17), and is first among NHL rookie forwards in average ice time (19:33) in 19 games. He is NHL.com's unanimous favorite to win the Calder Trophy.

Bedard received 80 voting points (16 first-place votes) from NHL.com's 16-person panel. Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley was second with 51 points, followed by New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (34 points), Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (33 points) and Ducks center Leo Carlsson (14 points).

"I knew last year from playing with him how great of a player he is and how he would adapt so quickly (in the NHL)," said Tanner Howe of Regina in the Western Hockey League. Howe, Regina's captain, is a former teammate of Bedard's and this year is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"You guys can see it; everyone sees it," he said. "He's still scoring like he did in the Western Hockey League last season. I expected this and am just super pumped and happy for him, knowing that his hard work is paying off."

The three top players chosen in the 2023 draft are among the 11 who received votes: Bedard, Carlsson (No. 2, Ducks) and forward Adam Fantilli (No. 3, Columbus Blue Jackets).

Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is first among NHL rookies in assists (11) and second in points (13) in 20 games this season.

"I like my start; I feel like I've gotten a little more comfortable each game," Cooley said earlier this month. "I'm learning each game and will continue to learn. Obviously, I'm still a young kid in this League (19 years old) but I like where I'm at right now. I just want to build on a few things and get better at it for sure."

Bedard has had several different linemates since making his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 10. He was playing beside left wing Nick Foligno and right wing Philipp Kurashev but has been skating with left wing Lukas Reichel and Kurashev of late.

"[Bedard] just feels comfortable with that puck, like skating in traffic," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "He's going have no trouble playing with bigger guys in this league and stronger guys. He's got that special quality that he seems to find what he needs to do at the right time."

Bedard is trying to become Chicago's 10th Calder Trophy winner and first since 2016, when forward Artemi Panarin was named rookie of the year.

Chicago (6-12-0) is eighth in the Central Division with 12 points and has not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons after qualifying nine straight seasons and winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

"I see myself as another guy on the team and the biggest thing for me is just trying to improve every day and be the best version of myself," Bedard said. "The outside noise and stuff, you can't really control. But you can control how you are to everyone, how much effort you're putting forth on the ice. It's kind of my mindset on it."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, 80 points (16 first-place votes); Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes, 51 points; Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils, 34 points; Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks, 33 points; Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, 14 points; Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs, eight points; Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild, eight points; Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets, five points; Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins, four points; Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, two points; Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, one point.