Trophy Tracker: Panarin of Rangers emerges as leader for Hart as MVP

To mark the quarter point of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Artemi Panarin experienced a mixed bag of emotions when he returned for training camp with the New York Rangers this season.
"It was not great," Panarin said. "I felt the same as the year before, the motivation was pretty high, but probably more nervous this year before the season. I didn't feel that confident."
Panarin and the Rangers were coming off a seven-game loss to the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round, when they lost four last five games. Panarin didn't have a point in the last six games.
Then this happened in his first preseason game, against the New York Islanders on Sept. 30:
"I touched the puck one time and it went right on the curve of an Islanders player and they scored," Panarin said. "It was like the bad dream kept going."
The dream is over. Reality is much better.
Panarin has not only been the Rangers' best and most consistent player this season, he's been the best in the NHL according to a panel of 16 NHL.com staff members who collectively selected the forward as the favorite for the Hart Trophy, voted as the League's most valuable player, at the quarter-mark of the season.
The 32-year-old leads the Rangers with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 20 games. He has at least one point in 17 games, at least two in 11. He began the season with a 15-game point streak (26 points; 10 goals, 16 assists), the longest to start a season in team history.
"I think he's taking another step, he's hit another level, another gear this year," Rangers center Vincent Trocheck said. "I don't know what it is. Same player, but a little more urgency maybe."
That includes shooting more than he ever has in his career.