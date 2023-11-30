Trophy Tracker: Demko early leader for Vezina as top goalie

To mark the first quarter of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.

The Vancouver Canucks have the best offense in the NHL and three players (Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson) ranked among the top 10 in scoring.

They have drawn a giant amount of attention this season but know their most important player is goalie Thatcher Demko.

"He's our best player and he's going to have to be for the whole year for us," Hughes said.

Demko certainly has played like a star and is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, according to a panel of 16 NHL.com writers. He received 73 points in the poll, including 10 first-place votes.

Cam Talbot of the Los Angeles Kings was second with 45 points (three first-place votes) followed by Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars (39 points, one first-place vote), Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights (31 points, one first-place vote) and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (25 points, one first-place vote).

Demko is 11-5-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and two shutouts in 16 games. Among goalies to play at least 10 games, he's third in the NHL in GAA and save percentage, and fourth with a .930 even-strength save percentage.

"He is the total package," goalie partner Casey DeSmith said. "Size (6-foot-4, 192 pounds), flexibility, quality movement, technique, competitiveness. He's got everything. You name it, he's got it, and that's pretty tough to say about a lot of goalies in this league, I feel like. ... His size, quickness, flexibility, he has it all in spades and then he's got the work ethic to go with it. And when you put that all together, behind a team that's been playing pretty well, it's scary what he's capable of."