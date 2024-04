Super 16: Players from teams in NHL.com power rankings with best chance at postseason awards

We have a tie.

The New York Rangers and Dallas Stars, who are separated by one point in the race for the Presidents' Trophy, are even closer in the Super 16 this week, each finishing with 200 voting points, tied for No. 1 in the power rankings.

Unofficially (there's nothing official about this anyway), the tiebreaker is most times ranked No. 1 among the 13 staff members who vote weekly for the Super 16.

The Rangers were ranked No. 1 by eight voting members and the Stars No. 1 by the remaining five, so it's the Rangers who get the nod as the No. 1 team this week. They were also ranked No. 2 twice and No. 3 three times, but it's their eight No. 1s that get them the top spot.

This week, the theme for the Super 16 is trophy candidates for each team. Who has the best chance of winning some postseason hardware?

The awards under consideration are the Hart Trophy for the League's most valuable player to his team, the Norris Trophy for the best defenseman, Calder Trophy for the best rookie, Vezina Trophy for the top goalie, Jack Adams Award to the best coach, Selke Trophy for the top defensive forward, Bill Masterton Memorial Award for dedication, sportsmanship and perseverance, and the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is award-winning edition of the Super 16: