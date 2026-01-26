Star Wears: Sharks award shark tooth necklace to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.
Team: San Jose Sharks
Item: Shark tooth necklace
Origin Story: The team had some very odd choices to start the season, including a box of tissues, a small hammer, what appeared to be a large lint roller. “Nothing that we should have been using,” Ryan Reaves joked in video the team shared on social media.