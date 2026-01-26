Star Wears: Sharks award shark tooth necklace to player of game

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): This one’s pretty simple, since they are the Sharks. Let’s not over think it.

Fun Fact: Sharks are polyphyodonts, meaning they don’t have roots and shed and replace teeth in as little as 24 hours. Some species of shark lose over 30,000 teeth in their lifetime. The shark tooth necklace is rooted in Hawaiian tradition and is sometimes seen as a representative of the Aumakua, or an ancestor that has taken the form of an animal or other natural object to watch over descendants.

Quotable: "We had nothing, and I wanted to get something that could last. Whether we use it next year or not, [I wanted] something that could stand the test of time." Reaves said. He also put forward an important stipulation to the tradition. “The rule is you got to wear this, no tarp with your interview,” the veteran forward says in the team video.