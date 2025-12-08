Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Teams around NHL give out unique prize for great play in victories

Star Wears Rangers Broadway Hat
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: New York Rangers

Item: The Broadway Hat

Origin Story: Legend has it that in 2011, following a preseason game in Gothenburg, Sweden, then-Rangers forward Brad Richards bought the hat – a dark fedora – off a patron of the same restaurant the team was after their victory over the Florida Panthers. The team took the hat all the way back to the United States and started using it as their Player of the Game token. It’s said the team gets a new hat every season, keeping some of the older ones that are in good shape to use as backups in case something happens to the current iteration.

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): It’s fitting that the hat goes to a great performance, as the name “Broadway Hat” is an obvious reference to New York City’s famous Broadway, the country’s benchmark for live theater, which attracts both performers and patrons from all around the world.

Fun Fact: The actual street Broadway isn’t just in New York’s Theater District, which is a 14-block stretch between 6th and 8th Avenues. Broadway runs for nearly 33 miles from Manhattan’s Battery Park all the way up through the Bronx and into Westchester County, eventually feeding into Route 9 North near Sleep Hollow, on the way to Albany. It is not only the longest street in New York, but one of the longest in the entire United States.

Quotable: “The Broadway Hat is a special memento for something that may not get recognized on the score sheet but led to success and a win for the hockey club,” said former Rangers defenseman Michael Del Zotto in a clip shared by the team. “Knowing that we started a new tradition that’s now lasted 10-plus years, it’s pretty special knowing that we made a mark on the history of the team.”

