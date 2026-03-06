Kopitar gets standing ovation, special shirts for 1,500th NHL game

It was an ovation fit for a King.

Anze Kopitar played his 1,500th NHL game on Thursday when the Los Angeles Kings hosted the New York Islanders and the feat was not lost on fans in attendance.

Kopitar is just the 25th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. He is the first player to play 1,500 games for the Kings.

He's the franchise leader in assists (856), third in goals (446) and second with 1,302 points, but closing in on the team record of 1,307 held by Hockey Hall of Fame forward Marcel Dionne.

On Thursday's broadcast, ESPN gave him his own walk of fame to highlight his career accomplishments, which include two Stanley Cup titles.