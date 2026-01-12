Star Wears: Jets award bomber, camo jackets to players of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Winnipeg Jets

Item(s): Leather Fighter Pilot Jacket & Camo Fatigue Jacket

Origin Story: The team name Jets is a nod to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), so the team’s player of the game item took off from there.

City/Team Connection (dubious or otherwise): The city is still home to 17 Wing/Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Winnipeg, a major base since 1925. The RCAF dates back to 1920 and was a major contributor to the British Commonwealth Air Training Program during World War II, carrying out multiple operations on three different continents.