Star Wears: Jets award bomber, camo jackets to players of game

Teams around NHL give out unique prize for great play in victories

Star Wears Jets Jackets
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Winnipeg Jets

Item(s): Leather Fighter Pilot Jacket & Camo Fatigue Jacket

Origin Story: The team name Jets is a nod to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), so the team’s player of the game item took off from there.

City/Team Connection (dubious or otherwise): The city is still home to 17 Wing/Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Winnipeg, a major base since 1925. The RCAF dates back to 1920 and was a major contributor to the British Commonwealth Air Training Program during World War II, carrying out multiple operations on three different continents.

Fun Fact: The Jets are one of the few teams to give out two postgame awards. According to captain Adam Lowry, the bomber jacket is for the star of the game and the camouflage jacket is for the game’s unsung hero. “Guys that get down and dirty and do some of the gritty stuff that help you win,” Lowry said.

Quotable: “It's nice to recognize the things that kind of go unnoticed in a game and I think it's our way of recognizing we need the offensive flash, but you also need some of the little things to win games,” Lowry said. Everyone can play a role and have a contribution — kind of recognize those people is kind of a way to cap off a good night.”

-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report.

Related Content

Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Star Wears: Flames award bright red blazer to player of game

Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Star Wears: Maple Leafs award WWE belt to player of game

Star Wears: Minnesota Wild award Redwood hat to player of game

Star Wears: Anaheim Ducks award Gordon Bombay 'Mighty Ducks' jacket to player of game

Star Wears: Philadelphia Flyers award Parent goalie mask to player of game

Star Wears: New York Islanders award Iron Man helmet to player of game

Short Shifts

MacPherson celebrated by Bruins, Penguins at 1,000th NHL game

Patriots' Gonzalez rocks Chara jersey to playoff game

Draisaitl honored by Oilers for 1,000 point mark, family dog attends

Red Wings van Riemsdyk dresses up as Batman for son’s 4th birthday

Rantanen bats puck in midair for impressive goal 

NBA analyst Nash was inspired by Gretzky, shows off hockey skills

Rogers unveils ‘The Great Canadian Jersey’ campaign

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 9

Stamkos honored for 600th NHL goal, sons skate out on ice with him

Laughton receives warm ovation from Flyers fans in return

Callahan surprises young Rangers fan at Rockefeller Center ice rink

Ovechkin cheers on son playing during ‘Mites on Ice’

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Senators' Stutzle

Lightning celebrates Cooper’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Maple Leafs celebrate Matthews becoming team’s all-time leading goal scorer

Ovi Jr. gets tooth pulled by Dad, leading to iconic selfie

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Ducks' Carlsson

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest