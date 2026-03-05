Red Wings celebrate Kane for breaking U.S. scoring record with special ceremony

The Detroit Red Wings put on a pregame show for Patrick Kane on Wednesday.

The team honored Kane for becoming the all-time points leader among U.S.-born players with a special ceremony before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena.

On Jan. 29, Kane scored his 1,375th NHL point on an assist to pass Hall of Fame forward Mike Modano as the U.S. all-time leading scorer.

Kane’s girlfriend, Amanda, son, Trick, parents, Donna and Patrick Sr. and sisters, Erica, Jessica and Jacqueline, joined him on the ice for the ceremony.

A special tribute video with highlights throughout the Red Wings forward’s 1,375 points aired on the arena video board.

Kane became emotional as he watched his family and teammates, including former teammate Jonathan Toews and former record holder Modano, send congratulatory video messages.

“Patty, congratulations on becoming the American-born point leader,” Modano said in a clip. “I knew at an early age in your career you’d be the one chasing this number down, so here we are today. I couldn’t be more proud for you. Continue on and make this number harder for the next guy.”