Red Wings celebrate Kane for breaking U.S. scoring record with special ceremony

Veteran forward joined by family on ice, receives keepsakes for milestone

VGK@DET: Kane celebrated for point milestone

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Detroit Red Wings put on a pregame show for Patrick Kane on Wednesday.

The team honored Kane for becoming the all-time points leader among U.S.-born players with a special ceremony before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena.

On Jan. 29, Kane scored his 1,375th NHL point on an assist to pass Hall of Fame forward Mike Modano as the U.S. all-time leading scorer.

Kane’s girlfriend, Amanda, son, Trick, parents, Donna and Patrick Sr. and sisters, Erica, Jessica and Jacqueline, joined him on the ice for the ceremony.

A special tribute video with highlights throughout the Red Wings forward’s 1,375 points aired on the arena video board.

Kane became emotional as he watched his family and teammates, including former teammate Jonathan Toews and former record holder Modano, send congratulatory video messages.

“Patty, congratulations on becoming the American-born point leader,” Modano said in a clip. “I knew at an early age in your career you’d be the one chasing this number down, so here we are today. I couldn’t be more proud for you. Continue on and make this number harder for the next guy.”

Modano presented Kane with a custom framed piece which included the record-breaking puck, the official score sheet and refurbished game-used glass from Little Caesars Arena.

USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey ops John Vanbiesbrouck gifted the veteran forward with a collage of pictures throughout his career representing U.S. hockey on the international stage.

Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin presented Kane with custom U.S.-themed Bauer hockey gloves and a mini version for Trick, who immediately put his new gloves on.

Kane is in his 19th NHL season and third with the Red Wings. He played 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks who drafted him first overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. The forward won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015) and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013.

In 2016, Kane became the first U.S.-born player to win the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy.

