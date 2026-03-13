Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 13
© Sharks on NBCS/ Philadelphia Flyers
Will Smith knows how to shamrock and roll at TD Garden. On Thursday when the San Jose Sharks visited the Boston Bruins, the team's broadcast showed a hilarious throwback picture of the young forward celebrating his ninth birthday at the Boston arena in 2014. Smith, whose birthday is on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), sported a leprechaun costume complete with a top hat and a beard to the Bruins game. He was even featured on the arena’s video board.
Ranking: Luck of the Irish
Jake Oettinger allowed kids to try on his Olympic gold medal during a surprise charity visit Monday. In a video posted by the Dallas Stars Foundation, Oettinger put his gold medal on each of the kids in an impromptu medal ceremony. The kids beamed as they got to check out the Stars goalie’s shiny souvenir from Milan.
Ranking: Heart of gold
3. Lindy Ruff
Lindy Ruff didn’t hold back when asked about Macklin Celebrini this week. The Buffalo Sabres coach had three words to say about the San Jose Sharks forward. “He scares me,” Ruff said in pregame press conference. Ruff didn’t have too much to fear Tuesday when the Sabres defeated the Sharks 6-3. However, Celebrini did get his 90th point of the season on a backhanded goal in the first period.
Ranking: He bites
The Seth Jarvis cheer squad were at it again in Calgary on Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes forward’s buddies and Canadian skier Cassidy Gray were in attendance at Scotiabank Saddledome to watch Jarvis against the Calgary Flames. During the Olympics, Jarvis’ friends welcomed Gray into their squad after the skier made a couple TikTok videos stating her desire to meet Jarvis and his friends. The crew went wild at their seats after Jarvis scored the first goal of the game.
Ranking: Squad goals
Alex Bump’s family were hard to miss in the Grand Casino Arena stands Thursday. The Philadelphia Flyers rookie’s family wore bright orange T-shirts that spelled out “B-U-M-P” and stood on the glass during warmups before the team's game against the Minnesota Wild. Last week during Bump’s first NHL game, his family wore another set of orange T-shirts that said, “Official Bump Hype Crew.” After the game, Bump said it was impossible to miss the “big orange blob” in the stands.
Ranking: Fist Bump