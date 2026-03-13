Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 13

The Seth Jarvis cheer squad were at it again in Calgary on Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes forward’s buddies and Canadian skier Cassidy Gray were in attendance at Scotiabank Saddledome to watch Jarvis against the Calgary Flames. During the Olympics, Jarvis’ friends welcomed Gray into their squad after the skier made a couple TikTok videos stating her desire to meet Jarvis and his friends. The crew went wild at their seats after Jarvis scored the first goal of the game.

Ranking: Squad goals