Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Items: Oil worker pump jack piece and safety vest

Origin Story: The Oilers had given out vests of different varieties in years past, but this year coach Kris Knoblauch switched up the tradition. The pump jack was added for the player who "made something happen" to change the game, while the vest goes to the player who made the biggest "blue collar" effort, like blocking a shot at a key time, winning battles in the corners or standing out defensively.

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): This is an easy one, since the team's nickname is the Oilers.