Oettinger lets kids try on gold medal during charity event

Jake Oettinger helped his HopeCrew go for gold on Monday.
The Dallas Stars goalie allowed members from HopeKids try on his Olympic gold medal during a surprise visit at an Amazon fulfillment center in Grapevine, Texas.
HopeKids is a charity that gives children with life-threatening conditions and their families unique opportunities.
During the 2022-23 season, Oettinger launched an initiative with the charity to host kids and families from the foundation at Stars games. Members of the initiative are called Jake’s HopeCrew.