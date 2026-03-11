Oettinger lets kids try on gold medal during charity event

All the kids were rocking Stars gear and cheered when Oettinger walked in wearing his new gold medal during the visit.

On Feb. 22, Oettinger and Team USA won their first Olympic gold medal since 1980 when the U.S. defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Stars goalie then made sure each kid got to feel like a gold medalist in a special medal ceremony.

The only thing missing was a podium.

“It was really fun. Hopefully they were all excited when they found out the surprise,” Oettinger said in a video posted by the Dallas Stars Foundation on social media. “They were all representing the Stars, they all had on their jerseys and stuff.

“I’ve gotten to know these families really well throughout the years and they’re incredible people. The kids are amazing and every time I get the chance to see them and talk to them, it makes my day.”