Oettinger lets kids try on gold medal during charity event

Stars goalie surprises members from his HopeCrew

Oettinger kids gold medal

© Dallas Stars Foundation

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jake Oettinger helped his HopeCrew go for gold on Monday.

The Dallas Stars goalie allowed members from HopeKids try on his Olympic gold medal during a surprise visit at an Amazon fulfillment center in Grapevine, Texas.

HopeKids is a charity that gives children with life-threatening conditions and their families unique opportunities.

During the 2022-23 season, Oettinger launched an initiative with the charity to host kids and families from the foundation at Stars games. Members of the initiative are called Jake’s HopeCrew.

All the kids were rocking Stars gear and cheered when Oettinger walked in wearing his new gold medal during the visit.

On Feb. 22, Oettinger and Team USA won their first Olympic gold medal since 1980 when the U.S. defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Stars goalie then made sure each kid got to feel like a gold medalist in a special medal ceremony.

The only thing missing was a podium.

“It was really fun. Hopefully they were all excited when they found out the surprise,” Oettinger said in a video posted by the Dallas Stars Foundation on social media. “They were all representing the Stars, they all had on their jerseys and stuff.

“I’ve gotten to know these families really well throughout the years and they’re incredible people. The kids are amazing and every time I get the chance to see them and talk to them, it makes my day.”

Short Shifts

Blues treat Schenn with tribute video in 1st game back in St. Louis

Matthews swaps Olympic jerseys with basketball star Jason Kidd

Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Ducks celebrate Women in Sports Night to cap weekend festivities

New Steelers head coach McCarthy cheers on Penguins

Hughes meets photographer who snapped iconic Olympic photo

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 6

Kopitar gets standing ovation, special shirts for 1,500th NHL game

Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Devils honor Team USA women’s hockey team with ceremonial puck drop

Red Wings celebrate Kane for breaking U.S. scoring record with special ceremony

Hellebuyck reveals puck mark on goalie stick from iconic Olympic save

Thompson gets warm welcome in return to Buffalo

Hughes brothers embrace ‘buzz’ of late-night TV spots after winning gold medal

Yankees’ Aaron Judge shouts out Team USA Olympic success

Star Wears: Predators award whitewater rafting gear to player of game

Ducks honor Quenneville for 1,000 career wins

Wild honor Team USA gold medalists with pregame ceremony