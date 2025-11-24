Star Wears: Maple Leafs award WWE belt to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Item: WWE-style championship belt with the Maple Leafs logo in the center

Origin Story: Longtime Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was gifted the belt by WWE Superstar Edge, aka Adam Copeland. The two met at a wrestling event years ago.

City team/connection (dubious or otherwise): Copeland, who has won a whopping 31 WWE championship belts in his career, is a big Maple Leafs fan who has done some voiceover and promotional work for the team. He is a native of Orangeville, Ontario, about an hour-and-a-half outside Toronto.

Fun Fact: A real WWE championship belt can weigh up to 20 pounds, depending on the division. Edge originally had two, high-quality belts and brought one from home for Rielly to begin the tradition, which has endured for a number of years.

Quotable: "What it represents is hard work and commitment and grinding and all that stuff so I think it's about an opportunity after a game to acknowledge someone who put forth a heck of an effort," Rielly said.

"It's nothing against how things have gone forever, the Three Stars of the game," forward Steven Lorentz said. "A lot of times that goes based on points or a big contribution on the scoresheet or the goalie and I'm definitely here for that. I like the belt because it's on the guys in the room, kind of like an unsung hero who maybe flew under the radar who didn't get the recognition on the Three Stars but came up with a big shot block, a big clear, just running around sparking the guys. That's the nice thing about it comes from a teammate who is out there playing with you and sees that first hand. It's one of the best compliments you can get is from your teammates, the guys out there with you. It's nice when you get recognition from TV or the Three Stars but when it comes from the guys out there grinding with you, there is no better compliment than that."

