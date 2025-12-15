Star Wears: Flames award bright red blazer to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.
Team: Calgary Flames
Item: Red blazer
Origin Story: Like a similarly boldy-colored blazer, this one was the ultimate prize at a golf tournament. Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson won the jacket at the Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic in September. We are certain he would not mind if we mentioned it was the second straight year Andersson won the tourney with the low gross score.
"Sure did. Two years in a row,” Andersson said. “(The jacket) was ugly enough that we brought it in. I’m never going to use it personally. (The guys) seem to like it so far. It’s a fun little thing to do after the game."