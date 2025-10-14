Flyers to honor player of the game with Parent mask 

Vladar recorded 24 saves in the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers at Xfinity Mobile Arena for his first win with the Flyers.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier, who scored twice and had two assists in the win, announced the new tradition to the team and presented the award to Vladar.

“Boys, for player of the game this year we’re going to go with a Bernie Parent mask,” Couturier said to the team. The announcement was met with strong approval.

He continued: “I think it’s just fair it goes to [Vladar],” as the cheering got louder for the goalie.

Vladar tried on the mask, and it fit like a glove.

“That was really fun playing behind you guys, let’s keep this going,” Vladar said.