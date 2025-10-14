Flyers to honor player of the game with Parent mask 

The Philadelphia Flyers started a new tradition on Tuesday, giving out a replica Bernie Parent goalie mask to the player of the game.
And it only made sense that the first award went to Flyers goalie Dan Vladar.
Vladar recorded 24 saves in the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers at Xfinity Mobile Arena for his first win with the Flyers.
Flyers captain Sean Couturier, who scored twice and had two assists in the win, announced the new tradition to the team and presented the award to Vladar.
“Boys, for player of the game this year we’re going to go with a Bernie Parent mask,” Couturier said to the team. The announcement was met with strong approval.
He continued: “I think it’s just fair it goes to [Vladar],” as the cheering got louder for the goalie.
Vladar tried on the mask, and it fit like a glove.
“That was really fun playing behind you guys, let’s keep this going,” Vladar said.
Vladar also got a commemorative puck for his first win in a Flyers uniform, along with Rick Tocchet, who earned his first victory as the team’s head coach.
Before the game, the Flyers honored Parent with a pregame ceremony. Instead of a moment of silence, the team asked fans to give Parent a standing ovation, as a chant of “Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!” rang out in the arena.
The Hockey Hall of Famer passed away in September at the age of 80. He was a key member of the 1970s Flyers teams that won back-to-back Stanley Cups.
"Bernie Parent did a lot for this organization, for this city, was involved off the ice as well, in the community,” said Couturier after the game. “It was a great effort in his honor. Definitely will be missed around here. We’d always see him around at games. Always had that quality of lightening everyone up, putting a smile on everyone’s face.”
NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report