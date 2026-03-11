Bruins shake Kopitar’s hand in potential last meeting at TD Garden

The Boston Bruins gave Anze Kopitar a royal sendoff on Tuesday.
Bruins players and coaches stayed on the ice to shake the Los Angeles Kings captain’s hand after Kopitar’s potential last meeting with the team at TD Garden.
After the Bruins won 2-1 in overtime, they lined up and paid their well wishes to Kopitar. Bruins head coach Marco Strum, who was an assistant coach with the Kings from 2018-22, rounded out the line and gave the veteran forward a big hug.
In September, Kopitar announced his plans to retire at the end of the season. The Kings star has played all 20 of his NHL seasons with the franchise and has served as the team’s captain since 2016.