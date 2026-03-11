Bruins shake Kopitar’s hand in potential last meeting at TD Garden

Los Angeles captain to retire after 20 seasons in League

Bruins Kopitar sendoff

© Boston Bruins

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Boston Bruins gave Anze Kopitar a royal sendoff on Tuesday.

Bruins players and coaches stayed on the ice to shake the Los Angeles Kings captain’s hand after Kopitar’s potential last meeting with the team at TD Garden.

After the Bruins won 2-1 in overtime, they lined up and paid their well wishes to Kopitar. Bruins head coach Marco Strum, who was an assistant coach with the Kings from 2018-22, rounded out the line and gave the veteran forward a big hug.

In September, Kopitar announced his plans to retire at the end of the season. The Kings star has played all 20 of his NHL seasons with the franchise and has served as the team’s captain since 2016.

Related Content

Kopitar gets standing ovation, special shirts for 1,500th NHL game

Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Kopitar gets jersey from Crosby after last regular season matchup

Kopitar’s kids cheer on Kings forward during last visit to Montreal

Short Shifts

Oettinger lets kids try on gold medal during charity event

Blues treat Schenn with tribute video in 1st game back in St. Louis

Matthews swaps Olympic jerseys with basketball star Jason Kidd

Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Ducks celebrate Women in Sports Night to cap weekend festivities

New Steelers head coach McCarthy cheers on Penguins

Hughes meets photographer who snapped iconic Olympic photo

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 6

Kopitar gets standing ovation, special shirts for 1,500th NHL game

Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Devils honor Team USA women’s hockey team with ceremonial puck drop

Red Wings celebrate Kane for breaking U.S. scoring record with special ceremony

Hellebuyck reveals puck mark on goalie stick from iconic Olympic save

Thompson gets warm welcome in return to Buffalo

Hughes brothers embrace ‘buzz’ of late-night TV spots after winning gold medal

Yankees’ Aaron Judge shouts out Team USA Olympic success

Star Wears: Predators award whitewater rafting gear to player of game

Ducks honor Quenneville for 1,000 career wins